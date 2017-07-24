Letter: Looking for fraud

Editor:

In response to the article titled “Arizona declines request for extensive voter info” (page 5A, July 5), if Michelle Reagan, Arizona’s Secretary of State, really wants to protect Arizona voters from “nefarious actors who may be intent on further undermining our electoral process” she should not only join the ten states who have outright refused to provide any information to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, she should also end Arizona’s participation in the Interstate Crosscheck program.

The crosscheck program was started prior to the 2000 election and was instrumental in allowing Jeb Bush’s Secretary of State Katherine Harris to remove thousands of Florida voters and ultimately award the presidency that year to Jeb’s brother, George W. Bush.

The Kansas Secretary of State, Kris Kobach is now co-chairing the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

Kris Kobach, with support and funding from the Koch brothers, Karl Rove’s Crossroads, and other nefarious actors, developed the crosscheck program. This program used first and last names and ethnicity to improperly identify people who may have voted twice in an election.

The catch is that most of these “suspects” are minorities who tend to vote for the Democratic candidate. This, dear reader, is how our election system was and is rigged.

President Barack Obama was elected twice in spite of the cross check system because he was popular enough to overcome it.

The truly nefarious actors now have the cover of a seemingly legitimate Presidential Executive Order and commission.

Val Meads

Prescott