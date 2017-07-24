Fire Station 7 could be sold this week

The former home of the Granite Mountain Hotshots could become the property of a local plumbing company soon, depending on a decision by the Prescott City Council this week.

The council will conduct two meetings on Tuesday, July 25 – a workshop at 1 p.m., and a voting session at 3 p.m. Both meetings will take place at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St.

The 3 p.m. meeting agenda includes consideration of a $362,500 offer from Arizona Service Company Inc., which the purchase contract states does business as The Plumbing Store.

This past June, the city listed the Sixth Street/EZ Street property for $290,000, and reportedly received two bids, including the high bid from Arizona Service Company Inc.

(The Daily Courier submitted a public records request to the city for the second bid, but has yet to receive the information. The sale of the property was the topic of a closed-door executive session on July 11, and city officials declined to comment on the two bids after the meeting).

The property includes Fire Station 7, which was the former home of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, 19 of whom died in 2013 fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire.

Prior to listing the property, the city allowed about two months for the families of the Hotshots to propose a plan for preserving the fire station. When no such plan was submitted, the city opted to list the property for sale.

The city memo on the proposed sale states: “City staff has determined that the real property … is no longer needed nor is it likely to be needed within a reasonable future time by the city.”

The proposed sale of the property stems from a recent council push to sell off surplus city property to help pay down Prescott’s more than $78 million in unfunded liability with the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS).

In other action, the council will:

• Discuss (during its 1 p.m. workshop) the possible creation of an entertainment district in downtown Prescott.

A city memo explains that state law defines an entertainment district as a contiguous area of no more than one square mile, which includes a significant number of entertainment, artistic and cultural venues, including music halls, concert facilities, theaters, arenas, stadiums, museums, studios, galleries, restaurants, and bars.

“Specifically, an entertainment district will give the City of Prescott the flexibility to recommend approval of certain establishments governed by Arizona liquor licensing laws that are located within 300 feet of a church or school, on a case-by-case basis,” the memo adds.

A map shows the proposed district taking in a large portion of the downtown area, roughly from Alarcon to Summit and from Granite Creek Park to Aubrey.

• Consider (during the 3 p.m. voting session) a 60-day rock crushing permit for the Lakeview Plaza development to allow for continued rock processing at the site, located near the Willow Creek Road/Willow Lake Road intersection.

A city memo notes that a city permit is required for any rock crushing activity because of the related noise. The activity would be limited to occur Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If approved, the extension would be the fourth such action for the Lakeview development. The council approved the initial request in September 2016, according to a city memo, and then subsequently approved a 30-day extension in January 2017 and a 60-day extension in March 2017.

• Consider sending a letter to the Bureau of Land Management citing concerns about the Kirkland Mine Project. The proposed letter suggests that heavy truck traffic from the project would exacerbate existing traffic and pedestrian crossing of mostly school-aged children in the area of the Iron Springs Road/Williamson Valley Road intersection near the Abia Judd Elementary School.

• Consider adopting a resolution in support of the Arizona House Ad Hoc Committee on PSPRS.

• Consider awarding a $5.1 million contract to Asphalt Paving & Supply for the Highway 89 widening and Phippen roundabout project. A city memo states that the project would get underway by mid-August.

• Consider an amendment to the Specially Planned Community (SPC) district, allowing the designation to include commercial uses. The SPC district is currently largely restricted to residential uses, according to a city memo.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

Related Stories