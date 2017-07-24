Column: The president has a very difficult choice to make

A few thoughts from a Sain mind:

The toughest decision of President Trump’s tenure — has it really only been six months? — could come this week. Democrats and Republicans united on a bill that would prevent the President of the United States from removing sanctions imposed against Russia for meddling in our election (and other acts, such as invading Crimea).

President Trump, according to media reports, is opposed to this bill, saying he wants flexibility to deal with Russia and doesn’t want his hands tied. Congress, which is investigating Trump for his campaign’s ties to Russia, united in a rare display of bipartisanship to ignore his wishes.

What is a president to do? If he vetoes the bill, everyone will know that he really is Vladimir Putin’s little lap dog, and such a good doggy too. He does exactly what he’s told, though he is prone to making a mess every now and then.

And if he doesn’t veto it, well then I guess we’ll find out if that naughty blackmail video Putin has on Trump is real or not. Sorry Vlad, should have done some Googling before backing Trump. He has a long history of not living up to his business agreements.

HEALTH CARE

The Republican failure to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act could be a step in the right direction for our nation.

Republicans and Democrats can now work together to fix Obamacare, something that should have happened years ago.

Any bill that is a major change, such as Obamacare was in 2010, requires fixes. During the course of our nation, those fixes were bipartisan. With Obama in the White House, however, Republicans refused to pass those fixes when they took over control of the House in 2010.

There’s an excellent column in the Washington Post this week by Professor Frances Lee, explaining why parties historically can’t ram through major legislation without the cooperation of the minority party. It’s worth checking out.

Since repeal is dead, and they are still in control, they have to fix it or accept the voter’s judgment for their inaction.

First, add a public option. That way every market has a choice. If private companies truly can control costs better, then they have nothing to fear from a government insurance program.

Second, enforce the law. President Trump has refused to hold citizens who refuse to get insurance accountable by fining them. Insurance companies need those healthy bodies to lower costs for everyone.

Third, older Americans who need more medical attention, should be paying higher premiums than healthy, young people. Right now it’s about three times higher for older Americans, needs to be about five times higher (which was the original proposal). To help older Americans, increase the subsidies so they can afford the insurance if they need help.

Finally, give the Republicans something. Come up with a federal baseline of coverage and allow citizens to show across state lines (minimums must be met). Also, introduce tort reform to deal with malpractice claims that drive up everyone’s premiums.

Ken Sain in news editor for Prescott Newspapers, Inc. Email him at ksain@prescottaz.com.