Chino schools host meet your teacher event

Summer is coming to an end and school is around the corner! The first day of school for students in Chino Valley School District is Tuesday, August 8. Teachers report a bit earlier so they can have everything “just so” for that first day!

It’s the time of year everyone starts getting prepared for another school year. From school supplies, to earlier bedtimes to meeting your child’s teacher, August 8th will be here before we know it!

Meet the Teacher is a way to help your child reduce first day jitters, get to know a friendly face and to know how to find their classroom on the first day of school. They can also learn about some of the basic expectations for the course and year as well as learn what supplies may be needed.

Meet the Teacher is also a time for you as parents to not only meet your child’s teacher(s) but it is a time to get a feel for what your child’s school day will look like. Meet the Teacher is the perfect time to shake hands with teachers, introduce yourself and to begin working on creating a working relationship with teachers. You will learn about the different resources available to your child as well as an opportunity to see the beautiful campus, including the library, front office, gymnasium and your child’s classroom(s).

Whether your child attends First grade or is a Senior in high school, attending Meet the Teacher with your child shows your child that school is important to you. It puts your high expectations in the forefront as well as allows you to mingle with the staff at your child’s school.

Each school will have different dates and times for Meet the Teacher.

Territorial Early Childhood Center: Monday, August 7, 1 to 3 p.m.

Del Rio Elementary: Monday August 7, 2 to 4 p.m.

Heritage Middle School: 6th Grade Orientation will be Thursday, August 3, 1:30 to 3 p.m. and Open House/BBQ Thursday, August 3, 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Chino Valley High School: Thursday, August 3, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

We hope you are able to attend your child’s Meet the Teacher. It is a time for parents and schools to celebrate the start of a new school year!

Information provided by Chino Valley Unified School District.