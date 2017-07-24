Child of the week, July 24, 2017

Maria

On the cusp of her teenage years, Maria says, “I don’t like to be bored.”

Reading — usually into the world of fantasy and mythology — is her escape from boredom. It also gives her needed quiet time away from her busy family of mom, stepdad, stepsister, and three younger siblings in Prescott Valley. “There’s lots of noise,” Maria says with a smile, adding that they also have a menagerie of a dog, four bunnies, three fish and three birds.

A good student who likes social studies best, Maria will be in seventh grade come August. She would like to continue helping kids with special needs in the Buddy Program, just as she did as a sixth-grader.

Her mom says she signed Maria up for the one-on-one attention from a Big Sister because a client told her what a positive experience it has been for her own daughter. Maria says she would like to try things with a Big such as kayaking and ice skating. She would be happy to share some of her other favorite activities. She swims, plays basketball and soccer, and was the only girl on her school’s track team to run the 400 meter race, which is an all-out sprint once around the track.

If you like to intersperse quiet time between rigorous physical activities, you might be the Big Sister Maria awaits. Call Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters at 928-778-5135, or visit www.azbigs.org to end the wait. Or, if you can’t be a Big, how about supporting a Big? The Arizona State Tax Credit and Bowl for Kids’ Sake are ways to do so. YBBBS always can use volunteer office help and has other ways people can be involved, as well. You, too, can change a child’s life for the better.