Man denied $5 million lottery win because 16-year-old son bought ticket

Ward Thomas of Long Beach says he sent his teenage son to buy California Scratchers tickets from a gas station in October. The California Lottery Commission denied his winnings on a $5 million lottery jackpot ticket because his son was 16 and only adults can play. (Noah Berger photo, Associated Press)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: July 24, 2017 6:04 a.m.

    • LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A man who was denied a $5 million lottery jackpot because his teenage son bought the ticket is suing the California Lottery Commission.

    Ward Thomas of Long Beach says he sent his son to buy Scratchers tickets from a gas station in October.

    One was a winner.

    Thomas says he validated the ticket at a lottery office but two months later, the prize was denied because his son was 16 and only adults can play.

    Thomas filed a lawsuit last week against the commission and the gas station, which he claims didn’t check the boy’s age or tell him only adults could buy tickets.

    The suit alleges negligence and breach of contract.

    The Lottery Commission told KABC-TV (http://bit.ly/2uKoqFh ) that it can’t comment on pending litigation.

