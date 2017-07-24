Arizona in Brief: July 24, 2017

Strong smell from cleaning chemicals

GLENDALE (AP) — Phoenix and Glendale Fire Department crews are at an apartment complex in Glendale after getting a report of two people feeling nauseous from cleaning chemicals.

Authorities say there was a strong chemical smell when fire crews arrived at the scene Sunday afternoon.

The decision was made to evacuate about 14 apartments closest to the apartment that the odor was originating from.

A hazardous materials team came in and used chemical meters to determine that there were vapors present, but not at a level that would cause any long-term health effects.

The cleaning chemicals were removed and a fan was used to exhaust the remaining fumes.

Both people who felt nauseous decline treatment now. Fire crews plan to remain at the scene until the chemical levels reach zero.

Body of woman recovered at Lake Mead

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a woman has been recovered from a desert area within Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada.

National Park Service officials say the Lake Mead Interagency Communications Center received a report from a helicopter tour company that a car had been seen parked in the same location for several days.

The Lake Mead park pilot flew over the area Saturday to investigate and the car was spotted near the end of Devil’s Cove Road.

Rangers from the Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument responded and located the body. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Search and Rescue recovered the body Sunday.

Authorities say the Clark County medical examiner will confirm the victim’s identify and determine the cause of death.

The incident is under investigation by Grand Canyon-Parashant rangers.

Tucson-based airmen return from operation

TUCSON (AP) — Airmen deployed from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in support of an effort in Turkey have returned home to Tucson.

Base officials say pilots and support personnel from the 355th Fighter Wing arrived back Saturday after a six-month deployment.

The group consisted of about 300 airmen.

They were deployed to Turkey to support the Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve.

Authorities say the goal of the operation involving multiple nations is to weaken and eventually destroy ISIS and the Levant.

Gila inmate dies; was unresponsive in cell

GLOBE (AP) — Authorities in Gila County say a jail inmate has died after being found unresponsive in his cell.

County sheriff’s officials say James Paul Gillum was treated for an unknown medical issue after being found in his cell at the county Jail in Globe at about 10:40 a.m. Saturday. They say Gillum was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Sheriff’s officials say they’re investigating the inmate’s death, but no other details have been immediately released.

National Park to get $215K for infrastructure

TUCSON (AP) — Saguaro National Park in southern Arizona is getting part of a pot of federal and private money for maintenance and infrastructure work at U.S. national parks.

The Interior Department says Saguaro is to receive over $215,000, nearly evenly split as coming from the federal government and from several private sources, including the Friends of Saguaro National Park and the Western National Park Association.

The department says plans call for Saguaro to spend the money on creating accessible outdoor classroom space.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke on Saturday announced more than $50 million for maintenance and infrastructure work at national parks in 42 parks in 29 states.