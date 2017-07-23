Obituary: Samuel Louis Dorfman

Samuel Louis Dorfman, age 83, of Dewey, Arizona, died on July 16, 2017. He was born on November 14, 1933 to Herman and Bertha Dorfman in New York, New York.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Dawn; his sister, Helene; three children; David Dorfman (Tammy), Shirley Dorfman, and Robert Dorfman, three step-children; Richard Hines (Robyn), Lynne Hines Craton (Gary) and Jerold Hines, eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Sam joined the United States Air Force in 1952 as an Airman and retired in 1982 as a Major. He graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha with a Bachelor’s Degree and from Golden Gate University with a Master’s Degree. Sam has lived in Arizona since his retirement from the Air Force. He worked for the Arizona Department of Transportation of several years. He was known for his sense of humor and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. A Committal Service was held at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix on July 18, 2017. Contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Pines, 13175 E State Route 169, Dewey, AZ 86327, or Maayan Torah Day School, PO Box 19452, Portland, OR 97280. Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary of Phoenix.





