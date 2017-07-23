Obituary: Marion G Huff

Marion G Huff, went to join her beloved husband of 73 years, John S Huff, on July 18, 2017. John passed in July, 2016.

Marion was a second generation Norwegian-American born and raised in Chicago. After graduating from North Park College in 1938 she moved to Tucson to attend the University of Arizona where she earned a Bachelors in Teaching. It was on the front steps of the U of A library where she met a dashing young ROTC Calvary officer John Huff. They married on Valentines Day 1943. After John returned from the war they began a series of career Army assignments including Japan, Thailand and many postings in the U.S.

They moved to Prescott in 2001. Marion was a docent at the Tucson Art Museum and Arizona Historical Society for many years. Also she was the president of the University of Arizona faculty wives association. Both John and Marion were avid artists. They enjoyed travel in Europe, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Alaska, Mexico and Hawaii.

Marion is survived by her two sons, two daughter-in-laws, two grand daughters and their husbands and one great-grand daughter.

There will be no memorial service and all the family asks is too remember a beautiful caring person.





