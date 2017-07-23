Click for FREE HOME DELIVERY
Chino Valley shooting suspect's name released

Paulden man remains in critical condition

Martin Louis Avena’s vehicle, an older-model blue van, was spotted in Chino Valley and pulled over in the 400 block of Palomino Road. The 70-year-old was shot by a YCSO deputy and a Chino Valley Police Department officer on Friday after allegedly threatening them with a gun. (YCSO photo)

By The Daily Courier

  • Originally Published: July 23, 2017 6:02 a.m.

    • photo

    Photo by Les Stukenberg

    Chino Valley Police and Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies at the scene of an officer involved shooting in the 400 block of Palomino Road in Chino Valley Friday, July 21.

    The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the suspect in an officer-involved shooting incident in Chino Valley on Friday.

    He is identified as 70-year-old Martin Louis Avena from Paulden. Avena was shot by a YCSO deputy and a Chino Valley Police Department officer on Friday after allegedly threatening them with a gun, according to a news release from YCSO.

    He remains in critical condition in a Phoenix area hospital, the YCSO announced Sunday afternoon.

    Law enforcement was looking for Avena after a domestic violence call in Paulden, where he allegedly attacked his wife and left armed, threatening any police who came after him.

    His older-model, blue van was spotted and eventually stopped in a parking lot in the 400 block of Palomino Road in Chino Valley. When police confronted him, they say he threatened him with a firearm and was shot as a result, according to the YCSO release.

    The case is being investigated by the Arizona Department of Safety.

