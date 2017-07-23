Chino Valley shooting suspect's name released

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the suspect in an officer-involved shooting incident in Chino Valley on Friday.

He is identified as 70-year-old Martin Louis Avena from Paulden. Avena was shot by a YCSO deputy and a Chino Valley Police Department officer on Friday after allegedly threatening them with a gun, according to a news release from YCSO.

He remains in critical condition in a Phoenix area hospital, the YCSO announced Sunday afternoon.

Law enforcement was looking for Avena after a domestic violence call in Paulden, where he allegedly attacked his wife and left armed, threatening any police who came after him.

His older-model, blue van was spotted and eventually stopped in a parking lot in the 400 block of Palomino Road in Chino Valley. When police confronted him, they say he threatened him with a firearm and was shot as a result, according to the YCSO release.

The case is being investigated by the Arizona Department of Safety.

