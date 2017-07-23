LL All-Stars: Vaughan collects 6 RBIs in 15-11 win over Red Mountain

Alex Vaughan was 3 for 4 with six RBIs, Caden Pena added three hits and the Prescott Majors All-Stars advanced to the Arizona State Little League Tournament semifinals with an 15-11 win over Red Mountain on Saturday night.

Pena added two RBIs to his stat sheet for Prescott (6-1), which recovered quickly after a 10-6 loss to Chandler National North on Friday night.

“The kids did a great job,” Prescott skipper Dan Streeter said.

Vaughan’s six RBIs more than made up for his start on the mound as he surrendered five runs and didn’t make it out of the first inning before Streeter pulled him.

Cade Streeter pitched three innings of relief, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out five to earn the win.

“We needed Cade to come in and slow down a really good offense and he did that,” Streeter said.

UP NEXT

Prescott advances to the state semifinals and will play North Scottsdale, which beat Arrowhead 5-4 to advance. First pitch Monday in Mesa is set for 6 p.m.

