LL All-Stars: Prescott routs juggernaut Chandler National 16-4, advance to semifinals

Cooper Kasun was 4 for 4 with a triple and five RBIs, Cooper Magnett added three hits and two RBIs, and Prescott Minors All-Stars advanced to the Arizona State Little League Tournament semifinals with a 16-4 win over Chandler National North on Saturday night.

Zane Gaul set the tone on the mound, pitching 3-1/3 innings while allowing only one run for Prescott, which pounded out 13 hits offensively in Casa Grande to rout a Chandler National club that comes from one of the best Little League programs in the state.

“This was by far our most complete game,” skipper Terry Magnet said. “Chandler is one of the better programs in one of the toughest districts. … Our boys came out prepared to play and expected to win and it showed from the first pitch.”

In 2003, the majors (age 12) group from the Chandler National Little League made it all the way to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to play in the Little League World Series.

Kaden Greenfield was 2 for 2 with two walks and one RBI.

UP NEXT

Prescott (7-0) advances to the tournament semifinals against Rincon, which beat Sabino Canyon 10-0 on Saturday night. First pitch Tuesday at Tomas Pinon Field in Casa Grande is set for 7 p.m.

