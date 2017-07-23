Fighting Goodwin cost about $14.5M

COMPARING FIRES A look at how the Doce and Goodwin fires compare: Doce Acres burned Cost June 18 to July 11, 2013 (24 days) 6,767 $6.6M Goodwin Acres burned Cost June 24 to July 10, 2017 28,516 $14.6M

The Goodwin Fire was an expensive ordeal.

As of July 19, the cost estimate was $14,569,239, according to the Prescott National Forest (PNF).



“It will probably go up some when all billing is completed,” said PNF spokesperson Debbie Maneely.

Included in this price is the cost of equipment, crews, camp support, aircraft, camp personnel and line personnel.

By far the most expensive category was aircraft, coming in at $4,546,234.

At the peak of the fire, there were three VLATS (Very Large Air Tankers) flying to and from the blaze. Depending on the air tanker — of which there are several kinds — the hourly rate of operation for these giants is between $8,495 and $8,661, according to the Forest Service.



There was some speculation by media and the public during the fire that the agencies handling the incident were holding back such resources due to their cost.



Pete Gordon, Fuels, Fire and Aviation Staff Officer with PNF, said this was absolutely not the case.

“I can assure you; I will put a hand on a bible; I will swear on my grandmother’s grave; never did we factor in cost on a decision to use or not use any of our tools,” Gordon said. “Certainly, we would be remiss if we didn’t pay mind to how much taxpayer dollars we’re utilizing in a fire, but that comes afterward, and it comes in areas like ‘should we get beef jerky or not’. We never allow cost effectiveness to get in the way of safety.”

With that in mind, the result of the fire could have been much more devastating had firefighters not been liberal with funding and resources.



“We had $807 million dollars of personal property exposed to fire that was in harm’s way,” said Denny Foulk, Yavapai County Emergency Manager. “Although $14.5 million dollars is an awful lot of money, it really pales in comparison to the $807 million dollars.”

Who paid for it?

Wildfires are paid for through apportionment.

In this case, the Forest Service and the State of Arizona split the cost almost down the middle.

For the ground resources, the state covered 43.87 percent of the cost and the Forest Service covered the remaining 56.13 percent.

For Air Resources, the state covered 49.26 percent and the Forest Service covered the remaining 50.74 percent.

Comparing costs

When comparing price tags and acreage, the Goodwin Fire far outstripped the Doce Fire in June 2013, the last major fire in the Prescott National Forest.

See chart for the comparison.