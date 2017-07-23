Equipped with data, city goes retail hunting

Getting a major retailer to even consider including your city in its next expansion effort is difficult.

As with any sales pitch, it’s about piquing someone’s interest.

“Just getting our foot in the door literally and getting the conversation started,” said John Heiney, the City of Prescott’s Community Outreach Manager.

To narrow their focus and increase their chances of success, the city — with the approval of the City Council — contracted with a customer analytics provider called Buxton Company in December 2016.

The one-year contract was for $48,000 — money that came out of the city’s bed tax.

Specifically requested from Buxton was information that could help attract destination retailers to the area and assist tourism marketing efforts.

The company subsequently conducted a study looking at such things as credit and debit card transactions between March 2016 and February 2017 to determine who is spending money in Prescott and where they’re coming from.

Once received by the city in April, one of the early takeaways from the data was that 61 percent of the spending in Prescott comes from non-residents. This finding backs what the city already knew to some degree with hard figures and allows them to show desired retailers compelling figures.

“It’s not just me saying ‘oh, we get a lot of tourists in the summer,’” said Wendy Bridges, Economic Development Coordinator with the city. “Now we can say that 61 percent of people who spend in Prescott are coming from outside of Prescott. That’s really significant.”

Among the data was a list of 20 high-profile destination retailers that could do well in Prescott given the area’s demographics.

Bridges quickly began reaching out to all 20 of those retailers with Buxton’s assistance and was able to have conversations with more than half of them.

“Buxton has helped us get our foot in the door on some of these harder to get retailers,” Bridges said.

Those matches haven’t been made public, but one is already planning to come to Prescott.

A couple of weeks ago, Sephora, a well-known cosmetics company, announced it would be setting up a location inside the JC Penney at Prescott Gateway Mall in early fall.



Given the timing of the announcement, Heiney and Bridges doubt it was their collaboration with Buxton that actually pushed Sephora to make the move.

“I would hazard a guess to say Sephora had already made a decision by that point,” Heiney said. “Usually those retailer decisions are 18 to 24 months in advance.”

What it does do, however, is show that Buxton’s results may be on the right track.

“To me, it validates the data,” Heiney said.

Heiney and Bridges would consider Sephora a destination retailer because of its limited number of locations and popularity.



A couple examples of destination retailers already in Prescott are Costco and Trader Joe’s, Bridges said. These are companies that consumers are willing to make a special effort to buy from, such as driving a significant distance.



“We know that those companies do draw from outside the region,” Bridges said.

In addition to the data is continued service by Buxton for the remainder of the contract.



For instance, Buxton provides software that allows local commercial property managers the ability to research their property and what it may be best suited for.

“If somebody has a really great corner and are looking for a new tenant or buyer, we can put in that address or even just the cross streets and we can do a radius around it and tell them all about the consumers that are in that radius, what their propensities are (likes, dislikes), in addition to the regular how many people/how many households,” Bridges said. “It gives you a really good, deep analysis of who’s in that trade area.”

Any business owners or commercial brokers looking for further information on what the city’s contract with Buxton Company can do for them may reach out to Bridges at 928-777-1204 or wendy.bridges@prescott-az.gov.