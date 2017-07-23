Birth Announcements: Week of July 23, 2017

Alisia Emelia Ayala, a 6 lb., 12 oz., girl, was born Thursday, June 29, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kimberly and Victor Ayala Flores of Prescott Valley.

Clementine Rose Buller, a 4 lb., 2 oz., baby girl, was born Thursday, June 29, 2017 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Rhette and Nicholas Buller of Prescott.

Ruben Roberto Robles, a 7 lb. 9 oz., boy, was born Friday, June 30, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Maira Carrillo and Ruben Robles of Prescott Valley.

Kace Philip Thonhoff, a 6 lb., 0 oz., boy, was born Friday, June 30, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Alyssa Hartke and Ryan Thonhoff of Prescott.