PV’s Walmart holds first academy graduation

While she’s been with Walmart for a little more than two decades, Katie Callaghan said her son, Conor Callaghan, started working there about four months ago. The two of them graduated from Walmart’s Prescott Valley training academy together on Thursday, July 20 as part of the academy’s first class of graduates.



“I’m so proud of him because he started almost four months ago and in three months, he became department manager,” she said, commenting that going through the training academy with her son was fun and exciting with the two of them having a really good time. “It was just fun to be in a classroom with him.”

The 153rd location to be opened as part of Walmart’s Pathways program, the academy provides hourly supervisors and department managers from 17 area stores with ongoing, hands-on two-week training sessions combining classroom learning with sales floor training, according to a news release from Walmart Spokesperson Matthew Benson. The fourth location in Arizona, the academy is housed within the Walmart Supercenter at 3450 N. Glassford Hill Road and Walmart plans to have about 200 academies nationwide, Benson wrote.

All of the graduates started out as hourly associates and made themselves get better and better, Katie said, remarking on her excitement for the future.

Andrea Weedon also said she enjoyed her time in the academy, noting she felt renewed following the graduation ceremony. Having been with the company for about 24 years, it was kind of a refresher providing training in areas she’s never worked in before, Weedon said.

“Some of the areas I never worked in, they taught you that,” she said, specifically mentioning “the back room because I’m in personnel.”

Walmart is always heading news projects and new ways of doing things which bolsters her excitement for the future, Weedon said.

Similarly, graduate J. T. Walker said he has been with Walmart eight years and enjoyed the academy. The most enjoyable aspect was the group learning, he said. In working to serve Walmart’s customers better, the students roleplayed as customers to come up with different scenarios in order to figure out how to best serve them in the store, Walker said.

Speaking highly of all the information he learned in the academy, Walker said he’s excited for the consistency between the stores.