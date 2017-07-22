Obituary: Denise Renee Rice

Denise Renee Rice, born May 27th, 1956, entered into heaven on July 19th, 2017 in the comfort of her home surrounded by all who loved her.

Her laugh was contagious, her smile infections and a true blessing in every way to those who were lucky enough to be a part of her life. She enjoyed going to the movies and eating her popcorn, she loved to go on long drives in the Prescott area, with the windows down and the wind flowing through her hair after having lunch at Panera Bread. She loved the sound of joyous music and liked to hum the happy birthday song while ringing her favorite bells that she carried with her everywhere she went. She will be sorely missed and her memory forever cherished in the hearts and minds of all those who were blessed to have known and loved her. To know and care for Denise was to love her.

Denise is proceeded in death by her mother, Mamie Rice and two sisters; Diane Rice and Dora Harvey. She is survived by her father, Stanhope Rice, brothers; David (Deborah) Rice, Stan (Robin) Rice Jr., Charles (Cathy) Rice, sisters; Debra (Mike) Russell, Donna (Glen) Cluck and Charlotte (Alfonso) Hernandez, and her loving and caring niece, Javanna Rice along with many other nieces, nephews, cousins and caregivers.



Burial will take place at the Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe Cemetery, located at 530 E Merritt St. in Prescott, at 10 a.m., followed by a celebration of her life at the Gathering Center on July 24, 2017.



