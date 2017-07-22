Mayer Water District is advising residents to BOIL their water

Mayer is collecting water and will have it available for residents at the Mayer Rec Center 10001 South Wicks Ave. At noon they will have water truck available for resident to bring their own containers. Water bottles are also available at the Mission Church in Poland Junction at 6555 State Route 69.

Emergency Disinfection of Drinking Water document.

ONLY USE WATER THAT HAS BEEN PROPERLY DISINFECTED FOR DRINKING, COOKING, MAKING ANY PREPARED DRINK, WASHING DISHES AND FOR BRUSHING TEETH.

Use bottled water or water you have properly prepared and stored as an emergency water supply.

Boil water, if you do not have bottled water. Boiling is sufficient to kill pathogenic bacteria, viruses and protozoa. Bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute. At altitudes above 5,000 feet (1,000 meters), boil water for three minutes.

If water is cloudy, let it settle and filter it through a clean cloth, paper boiling water towel, or coffee filter.

Let water cool naturally and store it in clean containers with covers.

To improve the flat taste of boiled water, add one pinch of salt to each quart or liter of water, or pour the water from one clean container to another several times.

Disinfect water using household bleach, if you can’t boil water. Only use regular, unscented chlorine bleach products that are suitable for disinfection and sanitation as indicated on the label. Do not use scented, color safe, or bleaches with added cleaners. If water is cloudy, let it settle and filter it through a clean cloth, paper towel, or coffee filter.

Locate a clean dropper from your medicine cabinet or emergency supply kit.

Locate a fresh liquid chlorine bleach or liquid chlorine bleach that is stored at room temperatures for less than one year. The label should say that it contains 8.25% of sodium hypochlorite.

Use the table below as a guide to decide the amount of bleach you should add to the water, for example, add 6 drops of bleach to each gallon of water. Double the amount of bleach if the water is cloudy, colored, or very cold.

Stir and let stand for 30 minutes. The water should have a slight chlorine odor. If it doesn’t, repeat the dosage and let stand for another 15 minutes before use.

If the chlorine taste is too strong, pour the water from one clean container to another and let it stand for a few hours before use.

*Bleach contains 8.25% sodium hypochlorite.

Volume of Water Amount of Bleach to Add*

1 quart/liter 2 drops

1 gallon 6 drops

2 gallons 12 drops (1/8 teaspoon)

4 gallons 1/4 teaspoon

8 gallons 1/2 teaspoon