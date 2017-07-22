Group tries to bring hope to at-risk children

Community members are welcome to attend the free breakfast sponsored by Matforce, a county substance abuse prevention organization. Reservations are requested by calling 928-708-0100

Antwone Fisher was born “at risk.”

Fisher’s mother was a teenager who gave birth to him in prison. He became an abused foster child. His graduation gift was homelessness in Cleveland, Ohio.

Yet he refused to be another statistic.

He entered the United State Navy, and then started a career with the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He ended in Hollywood where he built a career as a screenwriter, poet, and now inspirational speaker.

Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington played him in the 2001 autobiographical movie, “Antwone Fisher.”

On Monday, July 31, Fisher will be a guest in Prescott to promote Kids at Hope, a statewide organization whose mission is to create a “culture that inspires, empowers and transforms schools, organizations serving youth and entire communities to create an environment and cultures where all children experience success, no exceptions!”

The Kids at Hope mission has been embraced locally through the Yavapai County juvenile justice system, the local law enforcement community and the Prescott Unified School District.

A Kids at Hope breakfast is scheduled at the Prescott Resort beginning at 7:30 a.m. with Fisher to be the keynote speaker. The Pride of Prescott Marching Band will perform.

At 1 p.m., Fisher will be the featured guest for the school district’s faculty opening ceremonies.

Yavapai County Juvenile Court Services was the first such court in the state to adopt the Kids at Hope philosophy, said Director Scott Mabery. Over the last four years, all of the juvenile justice staff have been trained in the principles espoused by organization founder Rick Miller.

In recent months, County Attorney Sheila Polk, Prescott Police Chief Debra Black and Mabery approached PUSD Superintendent Joe Howard about integrating Kids at Hope into the school system.

“My joke is, ‘You had me at hope,’” he said.

The belief of all these leaders is risk is not preventable, but hope is teachable.

“It’s not a program, it’s a culture,” Howard said. “It ties into our motto of ‘Every Child, Every day.’ We know if a kids comes to us after a rough morning at home, we have to work through that before he’s going to learn any math. And our teachers are pros at that.”

Kids at Hope completely changes the diagnosis of an “at risk” child, Mabery said.

Children may face obstacles beyond their control – family life, poverty, physical and mental health – but they still need to be flooded with the hope that they can rise above their circumstances, Mabery said.

The last four years has seen a true transformation of the juvenile justice operation with people at all levels, be it a probation and detention officers or attorneys and judges, preaching the same positive message.

“No exceptions,” Mabery emphasized. “No matter how bad the deck is stacked against them, we believe they truly can succeed … For a kid to succeed, they have to have people in their lives who believe in them.”