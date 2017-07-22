Final road striping to be performed Monday

Crews will be striping along North Alarcon Street from East Sheldon Street to East Gurley Street starting Monday morning. Please note, this work is highly weather-dependent and subject to change.

Monday, July 24, 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

North Alarcon Street will be closed to through traffic and on-street parking while work is underway. Motorists are asked to please follow the marked detours while street closures are in effect.

CONCRETE AND LANDSCAPE WORK NEARING COMPLETION

Installation of stamped concrete crosswalks are now complete at the North Alarcon Street and East Willis Street intersection. Crosswalk installation at the East Sheldon Street intersection will continue throughout the week. In addition to this work, crews will continue to install new landscape plantings along the project corridor.

Please be aware of the following impacts:

Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28, 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

North Alarcon Street may be temporarily closed at the East Sheldon Street intersection while work is under way. Motorists are asked to please follow the marked detour while street closures are in effect.

STORMWATER DETENTION BASIN WORK MOVES FORWARD

Crews will continue constructing the earthen berm, installing drain pipes, and forming the concrete spillway for the new Acker Park stormwater detention basin. In addition to this work, crews will begin installing gabion baskets, landscape plantings, and hydroseeding throughout the week. Please note, this work is highly weather-dependent and subject to change.

Please be aware of the following impacts:

Monday, July 24 through Saturday, July 29, 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Large trucks and heavy equipment will be accessing the project site at South Virginia Street to the north and Canyon Breeze Court to the south. Acker Park Trail Users are asked to respect the work zone and take precaution when hiking near construction personnel and equipment.

EAST LILIAN LANE CONDUIT INSTALLATION TO CONTINUE

Crews will continue trenching for new electrical conduit installation along East Lilian Lane next week. Please note, this work is highly weather-dependent and subject to change.

Please be aware of the following impacts:

Monday, July 24, through Saturday, July 29, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

One lane of traffic will remain open at all times, however, motorists are asked to please be aware of lane restrictions, reduced speeds, and flaggers in the work zone.