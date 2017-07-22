Crash, then run

It may have happened to you: you come out of a store, only to find a big dent in your car, no one around, and no note left to tell you who did it.

Sometimes, hit-and-run crashes happen while you’re driving. You pull over, only to see the car that struck yours disappearing down the road.

They’re pretty frequent: in 2016, there were 212 reported in Prescott and 128 in Prescott Valley, according to police.

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s 2016 “Crash Facts” report said, statewide, there were 14,912 hit-and-run crashes, with 53 people killed and 3,744 injured, last year.

Nationally, the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety stated that about 11 percent of all crashes reported to police involve at least one driver leaving the scene of an accident. More than 1,500 people are killed each year in hit and run crashes. Most occur late at night on weekends.

The reasons people try to leave after striking another car vary, and, perhaps surprisingly, simply not wanting their insurance to go up doesn’t even make police officers’ list.

Prescott Valley Police Sgt. Jason Kaufman said these were the most common reasons:

Some do not have a driver’s license;

Some have a suspended license;

Some have warrants;

Some are under the influence of drugs and alcohol and are impaired;

Some borrowed cars without asking and then get into an accident;

Some have something illegal inside of their vehicle and do not want it to be known what they have.

“I believe most people run because they don’t respect other people or their property,” Prescott Police Sgt. Brian Dever said. “A lot of times when we contact people they know they hit another vehicle but they say there was only a little damage so they didn’t think it was a big deal. Others don’t think they will caught so they try get away with it because they don’t think anyone saw.

“Some people say they don’t know what to do so they just leave,” Dever said.

That’s not a good response, because leaving the scene of a collision, even if it’s with an unoccupied car, without giving the owner your information, is a violation of state law.

“The owner needs to check and see if there is a note or something on their vehicle for the other driver’s info,” Dever said. “If there is, this meets state requirement and they need to contact the other driver and handle it between themselves. If no one leaves a note, then they can contact the police.”

If you’re hit by someone who isn’t willing to stop while driving, Kaufman said, “Write down a license plate and a good description of the person. Also document their last known direction of travel,” and this can even be something like “Highway 69 toward Prescott” if you’re confused.

“Call the police immediately with this information because it is still fresh,” Kaufman said. “I have even heard of incidents where people waited to report the incident and the hit-and-run driver got the car repaired in the meantime.”

Finally, if you’re the driver who hits another car, Dever said, remember this: “Hit and run is a criminal offense regardless if it’s on private property, or state, or city property.”