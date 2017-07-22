Church News: Week of July 22, 2017

Connection Church has moved to Chino Valley. The new address is 440 Palomino Road, Suite C, Chino Valley. We meet every Sunday for powerful worship, message and fellowship. Fun, meaningful children’s lesson given every Sunday at 11 a.m. in Kids Connect!

Chino Valley United Methodist Church Summer schedule: During the summer months, June 4 through Sept. 3, there will be only one service, at 10 a.m. This will enable people from both congregations to become better acquainted as well as welcome newcomers to the area. Adult Sunday school will meet weekly at 9 a.m. and children’s Sunday school will be on the 2nd and 4th Sundays or each month at 10:15 a.m. The church is located at 735 E. Road One South, Chino Valley.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church presents a variety of arts and crafts from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22. There will be vendors from Prescott, Chino Valley, Dewey, Cornville, Prescott Valley and the Phoenix area. The church is located at 8944 E. Sommer Drive, near the intersection of Navajo and Sommer drives.

The rummage sale sponsored by the Ladies of St. Catherine continues from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, July 22, at the church. St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church is located at 2062 N. Highway 89 in Chino Valley.

The band The Recollective (from Scotland & Ireland) will perform July 22 at 7 p.m. (door opens at 6:30 p.m., opening act Deridre Rogers, starts at 6:35 p.m. Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott. Tickets $25 - general admission / $10 - college students / under 19 - FREE (tickets at door only). Information 771-1218.

Beit Torah (www.onetorah.org) welcomes all to a candlelit greeting of the new month of Av, 5 p.m., Sunday, July 23. Learn about the joys and sorrows of the month of Av. Please call for location, directions and details: 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Nature photography as a Spiritual Practice explored at Granite Peak.

Deborah Cillo is an avid amateur nature photographer. On Sunday, July 23 at 10 a.m., she will present a meditative service at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation on her hobby as a spiritual practice. Accompanied by her photographs, she will describe what Nature means to her and stress the need to cherish planet earth.

Deborah moved to Prescott from Florida in 2009, to be nearer her family in California. Here she loves to combine other favorite hobbies of kayaking and bird watching with her photography. Her spiritual practices also include Buddhism and Sufism, and she enjoys a regular drum circle. She looks forward to taking an audience on a peaceful journey through the woods and lakes she loves.

At the same time, school age children will be making garden pavers. A staffed nursery will welcome infants, toddlers and preschoolers.



For more information about the congregation, please visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/granitepeakuucongregation or the website: http://www.prescottuu.org

Using Meditation to Work with Difficult Emotions is Will Duncan’s topic at the 11 a.m. service July 23 at Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. In this talk Will Duncan will introduce some simple and effective non-sectarian meditation techniques for working with difficult emotions as well as some interesting ancient ways of reframing those difficult emotions. Stories, lively discussion and a short hands-on practice will make this a fun and interactive experience useful for long time meditators as well as brand new beginners.

Musician, Jonathan Best will provide the music for the service before he leaves on his “Build Bridges” tour of the West Coast.

Will Duncan has been formally studying meditation and Buddhist and yogic philosophy with his teachers for over three decades. He is an international teacher known for bringing humor and light heartedness into his workshops and lectures. Will has completed almost four accumulative years of solitary meditation retreats.



Hope Lutheran Church’s all-ages Vacation Bible School, “Build on the Rock,” takes place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. July 24 to 28. It can be confusing living in a world with many voices crying “follow me.” Hope Lutheran Church invites families to attend VBS to build on Jesus, the Rock. Classes for preschool, school-aged, teens and adults. Fun, food, fellowship and spiritual growth. Each session begins with a light supper at 5 p.m., followed by devotion and worship at 5:30, lessons at 5:50, and closing at 7:30. Friday, July 28, begins with a barbecue at 5 p.m. and concludes with worship at 6:30. HopeChinoValley.com.

The Prescott Area Women’s Connection will hold their monthly luncheon on Tuesday, July 25, at noon at Hotel St. Michael (downtown Prescott). All ladies are welcome to attend this nondenominational festive event. A style show will be presented by the Classy N’ Sassy Boutique. The inspirational speaker will be Sara Beekman speaking on “Finding Strength in Life’s Storms.” Make reservations or cancellations by Wednesday, July 19. Call JoAnn Barsamian 928-277-6408. Inclusive cost is $20.

Join Discovery Church Prescott for STARS weekend- July 28 to 30. This promises to be a very special weekend. Three days of guest speakers, music and getting out in God’s creation.

Friday Night: Camp out (Location TBA), 6 p.m.

Friday night/Saturday electives include: Outdoor/Astro photography (Friday night), Women and The Outdoors (Saturday), Staying Active after 50 (Saturday), Back Country Survival (Saturday)

Saturday July 29: Breakfast and Lunch (on your own), Outdoor Adventure, Family-Friendly Hike

Evening worship at Sam Hill Warehouse 232 N. Granite St. - 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Sunday July 30 - at Sam Hill Warehouse - 232 N. Granite St.

Special Guests: Nate and Sarah. Nate and Sarah are U.S. appointed missionaries to the Rock Climbing community. They also work in Hollywood for the TV show “American Ninja Warrior.” The symbiotic relationship these two fields have, has created so much opportunity for Nate and Sarah to reach people who would never otherwise enter the doors of a church. Nate and Sarah have been married for eight years and have lived off and on out of a vehicle for the last six years. For the first time in their marriage they have a home base in Golden, Colorado.

Outdoor gear giveaway. If you need outdoor gear or have too much, this event is designed as a “give and take blessing”. Bring your gear to the Sam Hill Warehouse and we will give it away to those who need it. Sunday, July 30, after the morning service.

For more information, contact info@discoveryprescott.com

New location for Discovery Church: During the summer, Discovery Church will meet at 10 a.m. each Sunday at Sam Hill Art Gallery, 232 N. Granite St., Prescott.

Faith United Community Church, 1061 Old Chisholm Train in the Prescott Country Club in Dewey, is sponsoring a summer concert series. Each concert will begin at 5 p.m. on a Friday evening at the church. A $20 donation at the door will include the concert as well as complimentary wines and appetizers. Call Loretta, 928-533-4256, for more information. The schedule:

• July 28: Elvis will be in the house. Elvis impersonator Chuck Brown will perform hits from throughout the singer’s career. Courtesy of Nostalgia productions.

• Aug. 25: “A Little Theater Music” is an evening of vocal music from stage and screen, featuring a cast of renowned local singers.

On Sunday, July 30, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Mountain View Baptist church will host a Gospel Music concert with “Nehemiah.” Admission is free but a love offering will be gratefully accepted.

Native Flute Playshop, Sunday, July 30, 1:30 p.m. Are you ready to play the Native American Flute? For centuries people have been mesmerized by the hypnotic sounds from these gentle, easy to play flutes. Whether you have a musical background or have always wanted to play a musical instrument, this playshop is for YOU. Please join us for a fun, magical day of music. Unity of Prescott – Sanctuary. Suggested offering $25. Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona, Prescott, 445-1850.

Musical Variety Performance and Angelina’s Birthday, July 31, 6:30 p.m., Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Avenue, 928-445-1850. International performers and recording artists, Armand and Angelina. It’s been coined a variety show because their performance is filled with music, comedy, dance and more. Value Received Love Offering.

Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Community Open House, Aug. 2, 6 to 8 p.m. Come join us for refreshments and visit our new location at 701 N. Stockton Hill Road (just over from Jan’s Cupcakes) Heritage Square. Mass is 10:00 a.m. Sundays. Our Lady of the Angels is an inclusive Independent Catholic community in which all are welcome. For information, please contact Rev. Karen @ 928-606-4611.

Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road, will hold a giant used book sale on Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 5. The sale will be from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. both days in the Faith Center at the church. Hundreds of books of all genres will be available, as well as magazines and audio books. Books will be offered at greatly reduced used book prices and all who love to read are encouraged to come by and browse the inventory. Proceeds will benefit church programs and facilities.

Sunday School at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will be starting on Aug. 6. Our amazing instructors will be using the Godly Play approach. Godly Play invites children to friendship, lessons, art, and worship that incorporates storytelling, the freedom to wonder and ask, and to create and share. In the words of the Godly Play Foundation, the approach “helps them to explore their faith through story, to gain religious language and to enhance their spiritual experience through wonder and play.” Preregistration starts on July 23. Forms are available at the Church office. Sunday School serves children 4-18. Families do not need to be members of St. Luke’s to enroll their children in Sunday School. Questions? Call 928-778-4499.

Justice Vespers Service, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott, for those who are concerned about and working for justice. Features short readings, inspiration music, time to share and silent meditation. Everyone is invited to attend.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Centering Prayer Group, meets from 9 to 10:15 a.m. on the second and fourth Fridays of each month in the Meditation Room, located next to the library in St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 2000 Shepherd’s Lane Prescott. Centering prayer is a method of contemplative prayer that carries one beyond words, thoughts, feelings and internal discourse to an encounter with the

Divine Presence within. All are invited to attend and the group is open to new members. Information: Keehna Sture, 941-539-1257 or email ksture5983 @gmail.com.

Mountain View Baptist Church is located at 395 Pony Place, Dewey, AZ. Take Hwy 69 to Kachina, turn west to Pony Place turn right to the church. For more information call 928 632 5787.

The next creation tour of the Grand Canyon is set for Saturday, Aug. 12. Led by Russ Miller (creationministries.org), the luxury bus leaves Prescott at 8 a.m. and returns by 7 p.m. Miller is the only full-time creation speaker in Arizona. Cost is $110 for adults and $75 for students, and includes lunch, snacks and bottled water. To register, call David McNabb, 928-772-1218.

Discovery Church Prescott, 232 N. Granite St., will celebrate summer with root beer floats—you bring your favorite root beer and we bring the ice cream.

Discovery Prescott: Discovery Youth will take an adventure to California for a Youth Specialties conference which will be full of learning, and fellowship on the beach around a bonfire. Everyone is welcome to be a part of this growing community of teenagers from Discovery Church, Prescott. Information: www.discoveryprescott.com

First Congregational Church of Prescott, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is beginning a Jazz Vespers Series from 6:30 to 8 p.m., the last Wednesday night of each month. These informal events are open to people of all faiths. The focus is on the music and the opportunity to hear it in an “acoustically alive’ historic sanctuary. Admission is free, but an offering will be taken for the benefit of the musicians.

Compassionate Friends, a support group for people who have lost children meets every 4th Thursday of the month at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church lower level. The address is 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. For more information, call Donna at 928-460-0168.

The Children’s Clothes Closet and the Community Service Food Bank are open at the Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2980 Willow Creek Road, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays.

Connection Church meets Sundays at Abia Judd School, 1749 Williamson Valley Road, Prescott, in the Gym. Fellowship is at 10 a.m. and service is at 10:30 a.m. Child care is available. Lead pastor is Jake Madlock. For information, email theconnectionchurchaz@gmail.com.

Ahava B’Shem Yeshua meets at the Alliance Bible Church, 2601 Iron Springs Road, Prescott. Come join us for worship, dance, prayers and teachings this Shabbat. For information, email abyprescott@gmail.com.

Faith Christian Fellowship of Kirkland has 10 a.m. Sunday services and 6:30 p.m. Thursday service at the Kirkland Elementary school. Join us and experience His grace as we boldly approach His throne. (Hebrews 4:16). Children’s church is provided. Pastor Greg Poole presents the message. For more information, contact Pastor Poole at 928-231-0495.

Are you interested in becoming Catholic or would like to complete the sacraments as an adult? If so, St. Germaine Catholic Church in Prescott Valley has a program for you! It’s called RCIA, and it begins soon. To sign up or for more information, contact Robert at 928-772-6518 or stg-re-adult@cableone.net. Inquirers are welcomed.

All Saints Anglican Church of Prescott started a service of Morning Prayer each weekday morning at 8 a.m., meeting in the chapel, 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott. The service is taken from the Book of Common Prayer (1928). The service is geared for those who desire a more disciplined spiritual life, to gather to pray, to confess our sins, to hear Holy Scriptures read aloud, and to pray for others. The service has been done in English since 1549 in a variety of Books of Common Prayer, and has been a part of the spiritual life of Anglican Christians as long. We use the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. All (including non-members and non-Christians) are welcome. For more information, call 928-443-5323.

Faith in Fitness classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Southern Baptist Church Prescott Valley, 2820 Pleasant View Drive. They are designed to increase muscular strength, endurance and flexibility using stability balls, resistance bands and mats. There is no cost for the class. For information and times, call 928-772-7218 or check online at www.firstsouthernpv.org.

Grace Bible Fellowship of Prescott hosts Bible studies and discussions 10:30 a.m. Sundays at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Pastor Tom Perconti brings deep, impacting, verse-by-verse teaching from the Word, followed by challenging, warm and supportive fellowship and discussion time. For more information, visit www.graceprescott.org or call 928-273-8491.

Compassionate Friends, a support group for parents who have lost a child at any age or however long ago, meets the second Tuesday of each month at Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. Pastor Carol Mumford leads the group, and any community member who has lost a child may attend. This is just one of the support groups that meets each month at PUMC. Other groups offer support for those with health issues such as breathing problems, cancer, depression and fibromyalgia/chronic fatigue. Contact the church office at 928-778-1950 for more information about these groups.