Calendar of Events: July 22-27

Ongoing

“Meeting the 4 O’Clock Train” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sharlot Hall Museum, 415 W. Gurley St., chronicling the boom-to-bust railway legacy that almost cost Arizona its statehood. 928-445-3122.

Prescott Historical Walking Tours, featuring strolls through history to learn of “Prescott’s storied past,” 10 a.m., on most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29. Visitor Information Center, 117 W. Goodwin St. Donations appreciated.



Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 2062 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. Sponsored by the Ladies of St. Catherine.

Saturday, July 22

Prescott Summer Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot B, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Fresh fruits, veggies and more.

Connected Mentoring Workshop, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chapel Rock Conference Center, 1131 Country Club Drive, Prescott. Original workshop presented by Boys to Men Mentoring Network of Central Arizona. $50 includes lunch (free for Boys to Men mentors and WEB staff). Limited space. RSVP to Charles, Charles@Boystomenaz.org or 928-499-0522.

The Art of Brewing Your Own Kombucha workshop, 9 a.m, 219 W. Gurley St. A starter kit ($25 value), step-by-step instructions and recipes are included. $30 pre-registration required by July 15. Call 928-445-4565 or online at nectarapothecary.com/product/art-of-brewing-your-own-kombucha.

12th Annual Shootout on Whiskey Row, 9:30 a.m., Mile High Middle School athletic fields, downtown Prescott. Celebrate National day of the Cowboy with performances by the Prescott Regulators and Shady Ladies (at 4 p.m.), a beer garden (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and more.

Prescott Chapter, Hearing Loss Association of America Meeting, “Dealing with the Emotional Stages of Loss of Hearing,” 10 a.m., Las Fuentes Retirement Resort. Captioning. Jack, 928-227-1809 (leave a message). Everyone welcome.

Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Prescott Gateway Mall, 3250 Gateway Blvd., Suite 232 (former PacSun location). Visit www.BloodHero.com or call 877-UBS-HERO (877-827-4376) to schedule an appointment.

Mile High Mystics Spiritual and Healing Arts Summer Sizzler, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hassayampa Inn, 122 E. Gurley St. Readers, chair massage, body work, vendors, energy healing, aura photography, some free lectures throughout the day. Free admission; charges for services. Portion of proceeds donated to YRMC Family Resource Center. Nancy, 928-443-5325. Milehighmystics.com

Gardening Talks: Herbs 101, 10:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Learn how to grow, harvest, preserve and use herbs in recipes with Yavapai Master Gardener Jackie Rozzo. 928-777-1526.

“Southwestern Rock Calendars and Ancient Time Pieces,” 1 p.m., Phippen Museum, 4701 Highway 89 North. Presentation by archaeologist Allen Dart. 928-778-1385.

FRANK Talks: “Is This Racist? Racial Literacy and Social Media,” 1 to 2:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 3rd floor Crystal Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle. Facilitated by Kathy Nakagawa, Arizona State University, School of Social Transformation. No registration required. 928-759-3040.

Professional Writers of Prescott at the Peregrine, 2 p.m., 219 N. Cortez St. Authors will read from their works, allow time for you to ask questions, and then have a book signing for those interested in purchasing their books.

Corrie Sachs – “A tribute to Reba!” 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Sachs is the top Reba McEntire tribute artist and impersonator in Las Vegas, and stars in the award-winning production show “Country Superstars Tribute Show” at Bally’s Hotel & Casino. 928-777-1370 or prescottelkstheater.com.

Prescott Celtic Music Series, 7 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. Featuring The Recollective. Door opens at 6:30 with opening performer, Deirdre Rogers. Tickets at the door only. www.therecollective.ie.

Summer Repertory presents “Same Time, Next Year,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by Bernard Slade, directed by Lyssa Romaine. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

“Urinetown,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Mainstage, 208 N. Marina St. A sidesplitting sendup of greed, love, revolution and musicals in a time when water is worth its weight in gold. Presented by Teen Summer Stock Ensemble. $17 adults; $12 youth. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Contra Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Featuring Arizona’s finest old-time string band, the Privy Tippers, with Kristen Watts calling. No partner needed, all dances taught. Newcomer instructions at 7 p.m. $8, with discounts for members, students, newcomers and more. Bruce, 928-925-5210; folkhappens.org.

Sunday, July 23

Connected Mentoring Workshop, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chapel Rock Conference Center, 1131 Country Club Drive, Prescott. Original workshop presented by Boys to Men Mentoring Network of Central Arizona. $50 includes lunch (free for Boys to Men mentors and WEB staff). Limited space. RSVP to Charles, Charles@Boystomenaz.org or 928-499-0522.

12th Annual Shootout on Whiskey Row, 9:30 a.m., Mile High Middle School athletic fields, downtown Prescott. Celebrate National day of the Cowboy with performances by the Prescott Regulators and Shady Ladies (at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m.) and more.

Prescott Historical Walking Tours, featuring strolls through history to learn of “Prescott’s storied past,” 10 a.m., on most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, May 5 through Oct. 29, Visitor Information Center, 117 W. Goodwin St. Donations appreciated.

Hamburger and Hot Dog Lunch, noon, Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Highway 89. Get a hamburger and hot dog with all the fixings for $7. Eat-in or to-go. For to-go orders, call 928-626-4184 before July 21 and pickup from noon to 4 p.m. July 23.

Summer Repertory presents “Plaza Suite,” 2 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by Neil Simon, directed by Paul Epoch. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

“Urinetown,” 2 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Mainstage, 208 N. Marina St. A sidesplitting sendup of greed, love, revolution and musicals in a time when water is worth its weight in gold. Presented by Teen Summer Stock Ensemble. $17 adults; $12 youth. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Monday, July 24

Workshop/Discussion Group, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Mountain Spirit Co-op, Room 104C, 107 N. Cortez St. Come join Shira for a fascinating, inspirational and challenging workshop based on “Conversations with God” by Neale Donald Walsch. Cost: $10 per session. Shira, 928-237-5339. RSVP: 928-445-8545.

Tuesday, July 25

Coffee with a Cop First Anniversary Celebration, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Sally Bs Café, 7680 E. Highway 69 (next to Safeway). Celebrate the first anniversary of the program that allows town residents and police to interact in a casual, nonthreatening environment. 928-772-9267.

Technology Help Hour, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Ask a technology question and get help from members of the Prescott Computer Society. Bring your own laptop or mobile device or use a library laptop. This is a weekly, drop-in service. No registration required. 928-777-1526.

Prescott Valley Summer Market, 3 to 6 p.m., Harkins Theatres parking lot, Glassford Hill Road and Park Avenue. Fresh fruits, veggies and more.

Free Jazz on the Square, 6:30 p.m., courthouse plaza, downtown Prescott. Featuring “Max’s Smokey Martini Room Music Tour.” Part of the 2017 Prescott Summer Concert Series.

Code Club for Adults, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle. Learn to create websites, apps and more. Free program—no registration required. 928-759-3040.

Wednesday, July 26

Zoolittles, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Heritage Park Zoo Garden, 1403 Heritage Park Road. Children take home crafts they make, visit with some of the animals at the zoo and more. For ages 3-5. Class size limited to 15. $10 members (one child & accompanying adult); $15 non-members. 928-778-4242; heritageparkzoo.com.

Blood Drive, noon to 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Visit www.BloodHero.com or call 877-UBS-HERO (877-827-4376) to schedule an appointment.

“Attention Veterans: Because You Served, You May be Eligible,” 2 to 3 p.m., Glassford Place, 7509 E. Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley. Featuring VA representative Bill Smith from American Patriot Service Corp. Bring a nonperishable food item to help fill the food pantry at St. Vincent De Paul. RSVP: Stefanie, 928-772-3690 or sramsey1@enlivant.com.

Teen Battle of the Books Finale, 6 p.m., Prescott Public Library. Summer of reading comes to a head in the ultimate Teen Battle of the Books. Winning teams receive gift cards for each member. For grades 6-12. Register online, at the Youth Desk or by phone, 928-777-1537.

Professional Writers of Prescott, 6 to 7:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle, Crystal Room.

Thursday, July 27

Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Yavapai Regional Medical Center, 1003 Willow Creek Road. Visit www.BloodHero.com or call 877-UBS-HERO (877-827-4376) to schedule an appointment.

Prescott VA Toastmaster Club, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., VAMC, 500 N. State Highway 89, Bldg. 28, room 207. Contact Aalt Brouwer at aalt.brouwer@va.gov for more information.

“The Challenges of Life as a Senior,” noon, American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Senior Connection presentation featuring Susan Drysdale, mental health practitioner and professional organizer. RSVP to debbie@seniorconnection.us or 928-778-3747.

Blood Drive, noon to 4 p.m., Arizona Department of Transportation--Highway Division, 1109 E. Commerce Drive. Visit www.BloodHero.com or call 877-UBS-HERO (877-827-4376) to schedule an appointment.

Reiki, noon to 5 p.m., Mountain Spirit Co-op, 107 N. Cortez St., Suite 100. Reiki being offered by Yvonne Inman.

Cost: Each is for donation of the building fund. Call for appointment or drop in. Contact Yvonne at 928-460-2124.

Code Club for Adults, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle, 2nd floor computer lab. Learn to create websites, apps and more. Free program—no registration required. 928-759-3040.

Chino Valley Summer Market, 3 to 6 p.m., Olsen’s Grain parking lot, 344 Highway 89. Fresh fruits, veggies and more.

Board games like Ticket to Ride and Splendor, 4 to 8 p.m. Hosted by the Prescott Area Boardgamers. Open to anyone age 14 and over. Individuals 10-13 may participate if accompanied by an adult. Contact Jeff Whitham at 714.487.1396 for more details.

Candidate Forum, 6 to 8 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott. All mayoral and council candidates invited. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Central Arizona, the American Association of University Women – Prescott, the Citizens Tax Committee, the Prescott Chamber of Commerce and Yavapai College.

Prescott Idol, 6:30 p.m., courthouse plaza, downtown Prescott. Each week, up to 20 contestants will vie to see who advances to the Sept. 7 finale. Audience can vote at the show or online at koltcountry.com. Top two acts each week move on.

Summer Repertory presents “Plaza Suite,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by Neil Simon, directed by Paul Epoch. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.