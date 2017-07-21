Sports in Brief: John Wall, Wiz agree to $170M, 4-year extension

WASHINGTON — All-Star point guard John Wall and the Washington Wizards have agreed to a $170 million, four-year contract extension that will start with the 2019 season, two people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday night.

The people confirmed the terms of the agreement to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Wizards have not officially announced the deal.

The extension includes a player option for the final season in 2023, and a 15 percent trade kicker, according to one of the people.

He is a four-time Eastern Conference All-Star who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft out of Kentucky. He becomes the third player to agree this summer to a designated player “supermax” extension, joining Houston’s James Harden and Golden State’s Stephen Curry.

The expensive extension comes shortly after the Wizards matched a $106.5 million, four-year, max-contract offer forward Otto Porter Jr. signed with the Brooklyn Nets, which temporarily made him Washington’s highest-paid player.

AP sources: Kyrie Irving asks Cavaliers to trade him

CLEVELAND — Kyrie Irving wants the stage for himself.

Cleveland’s All-Star point guard has asked the Cavaliers to trade him, two people familiar with the situation told the Associated Press on Friday. Irving made the request last week to owner Dan Gilbert, said the people who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not commenting on the star’s demands.

Irving’s appeal was first reported by ESPN.

A four-time All-Star, Irving has spent six seasons with the Cavs, who selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2011. The 25-year-old has overcome injury issues and blossomed into one of the league’s elite point guards and biggest stars.

And now that he’s finally established himself playing alongside LeBron James, Irving wants out.

He’s under contract for two more seasons with Cleveland (he has a player option in 2020), but the Cavs could be inclined to move Irving now and begin another rebuild around James, who can opt out of his contract next summer and leave Ohio for the second time.

Mariners send top prospect O’Neill to Cardinals for Gonzales

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners paid a hefty price to add a pitcher who may not be ready to help them in the playoff hunt this season.

The Mariners acquired young left-hander Marco Gonzales from the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday in exchange for top outfield prospect Tyler O’Neill, the second move to add pitching depth in as many days by Seattle. The Mariners acquired veteran reliever David Phelps from Miami on Thursday.

While Seattle will have Gonzales under club control for a number of seasons, he may not be the impact arm to help the Mariners in this year’s chase for a wild card spot in the American League. Gonzales has pitched once in the majors this season as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery that sidelined him for the entire 2016 season.

Seattle is expected to have Gonzales begin at Triple-A Tacoma.