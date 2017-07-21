Social Security: 10 handy ways to use Social Security Online

Cotton swabs, aluminum foil, and www.socialsecurity.gov; everyday items that are simple, easy to use, and serve multiple purposes. Cotton swabs can keep your ear and computer keyboard spotless. You can use aluminum foil for both baking and preserving food.

And what about the many easy ways to use www.socialsecurity.gov? We offer you some common and not-so common uses:

Apply for Social Security benefits online, of course! This is the fastest, most convenient way to apply for retirement, spouses, disability, or Medicare benefits, without visiting a local office or calling to speak to a representative; we can be found online at www.socialsecurity.gov.

Want access to our latest news, retirement planning tips, and sound guidance? Social Security Matters is our blog at blog.socialsecurity.gov. There, you can also connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube, where you can watch our popular, charming, not-to-be-missed cat videos.

Verify your annual earnings and review estimates of your future Social Security benefits when you access your Social Security Statement, one of the many services available with a my Social Security account at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount .

Numbers can tell a story. Our online calculators such as the Retirement Estimator, the Life Expectancy Calculator, and the Early or Late Retirement Calculator, can be found at www.socialsecurity.gov/planners/benefitcalculators.html.

Lost or missing Social Security card? Find out how to get a new, replacement, or corrected card at www.socialsecurity.gov/ssnumber. In fact, you may be able to apply for a replacement card with a my Social Security account, if you meet certain qualifications, at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.

Noah, Emma, Liam, Olivia…are these the most popular baby names for 2016 in the U.S. or in your state? Discover the trends in baby names or take our online quiz to help you pick the ideal name at www.socialsecurity.gov/babynames.

Do you have to pay taxes on Social Security benefits? How do I apply for Social Security retirement benefits? What is your full retirement age? Discover the answers to your Social Security related questions at our Frequently Asked Questions page at www.socialsecurity.gov/faq.

Dream of moving to London, Paris, or the Cayman Islands? Learn how Social Security makes international payments and how you can do business with us from around the world at www.socialsecurity.gov/foreign.

Are you a veteran? Are you at mid-career? Or maybe you’re new to the workforce. Find out how we fulfill your needs through life’s journey on our People Like Me page at www.socialsecurity.gov/people.