Seven arrested in drug bust

Detectives from the Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking multi-agency task force served a search warrant on a residence in Verde Village on July 18 and arrested seven people on drug charges, Yavapai County Sheriff’s spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn said.

The detectives had received tips regarding drug sales at the address in the 3300 block of E. Colorado Drive.

At about 5:45 a.m., PANT detectives and Sheriff’s deputies served the warrant, and found 10 people in the home and on trailers on the property.

The search turned up “usable quantities of methamphetamine, black tar heroin, and an assortment of related drug paraphernalia,” D’Evelyn said.

Seven of the 10 were arrested:

Cynthia Hawley: possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia. Being held on a $10,000 bond.

Larry Wade: possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. Being held on a $10,000 bond.

Amanda Loomis: possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. She’s being held without bond regarding a court order violation.

Kelsey Guerrero: possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. She has since been released pending further investigation. Carl Mattson: two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He has since been released pending further investigation.

Eric Hawley; possession of drug paraphernalia. he has since been released pending further investigation. Robert Schield; camp verde municipal court warrant and remains in custody.

Yavapai County Developmental Services was contacted in regard to the overall condition of the residence and responded to assess the structure. A determination was made that the structure in its present state was not suitable to inhabit and notice was served precluding anyone from living there if and/or until repairs are made.