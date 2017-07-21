Roberta Shirley Joiner, 85, passed away peacefully July 12, 2017, after a long battle with Parkinson’s, in Prescott, Arizona.

Roberta, known by family and friends as Bert, was born in Michigan, April 17, 1932. She moved to Arizona with her family at a young age. She lived most of her life in Humboldt. She was a great woman, liked and loved by many.



She is preceded in death by her parents and a son, Edward Corley. She is survived by her brother, Butch and sister-in-law, Barbara Weatherhead, of Chino Valley, Arizona; sister-in-law, Maggie Weatherhead, of Bagdad, Arizona; sons Thomas Joiner, John Corley and wife, Cindee Corley, Trampas Jensen and wife, Michelle Jensen; grandchildren Amber Rose, Colt, Bridget, Dacodah and Scout Jensen; and a great-grandson, Orlando.

There will be no services at this time. A gathering of family and friends, to celebrate her life, will be at a later date.





Information provided by survivors.