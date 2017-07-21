Prescott golfers finish Top 10 in city championship

Trevor Lewis shot a 4-under par 68 at the Prescott City Junior Championship on July 11 and 12, claiming the title in the ages 13 and 14 group at Antelope Hills Golf Course.

Lewis, a Prescott native, finished two strokes ahead of Scottsdale’s Joseph Lloyd, who turned in a 2-under par 70 performance. Grant Richardson of Cave Creek finished third with a four-over par 76.

In the Boys Championship, Riley Lewis of Prescott finished tied for seventh with a 2-over par 74, just five strokes behind tournament winner Abraham Elmore of Mesa, who finished the one-day event with a 69 (-3).

In the Girls Championship, Anne Transier finished seventh overall with a 6-over par 150 during the two-day event at Antelope Hills. Transier, a Bradshaw Mountain graduate, struggled on day one of the event with an 80 (+9), but rebounded to fire a 2-under par 70 on day two.

Emily Mahar won the Prescott City Junior Championship with a 5-under par 136, finishing with a 67 (-5) on day two to claim the title.