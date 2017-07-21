Little League All-Stars: Rain pushes Prescott game to tonight

Prescott Little League’s Minors All-Stars will play their Arizona State Minors All-Stars Tournament quarterfinals game tonight because of monsoon rains in Casa Grande.

Originally scheduled for Friday night, the contest pitting Prescott against Chandler National North will be played instead at 8 tonight at Wildcat Field.

Prescott defeated Mt. Graham, 16-3, in the first round on Monday and nipped Arrowhead, 5-4, in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Chandler National North shut out Cactus Foothills South, 10-0, in its first-round game and outslugged Casa Grande, 15-11, in the quarterfinals.

In the double-elimination tournament, Prescott needs two straight wins to reach the state championship game, slated for 7 p.m. next Thursday, July 27, at Wildcat Field.

If Prescott loses, it would drop into the consolation bracket and need three consecutive victories to advance to the title contest.

