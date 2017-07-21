Little League All-Stars: Prescott eliminated from state playoffs in Show Low

The Prescott 11’s All-Stars team succumbed to Western, 11-2, in the Arizona State All-Stars Tournament elimination game Thursday night in Show Low.

The season has come to a close for the Prescott squad, which shut out Arcadia, 11-0, in the first round on Monday, but was blanked by Ahwatukee, 14-0, in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

That loss dropped Prescott into the consolation bracket, where it defeated Kingman North, 15-11, on Wednesday to advance to its consolation match-up with Western.