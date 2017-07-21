Little League All-Stars: Prescott can’t solve Chandler North

The Prescott Little League Majors All-Stars didn’t have quite enough in their arsenal to defeat stalwart Chandler National North in the Arizona State All-Stars Tournament quarterfinals Friday night.

At Fiesta Sports Park in Mesa, Prescott dropped into the consolation bracket of the double-elimination tourney after losing to Chandler North, 10-6. Prescott now needs three consecutive wins to reach the state championship contest, scheduled Wednesday, July 26. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

Prescott will turn around and face the winner of Friday’s late evening Red Mountain-Douglas game at 8 p.m. today in the consolations. Alex Vaughan will get the start at pitcher for Prescott in a contest that will be played at Fiesta Field 1.

Manager Dan Streeter said his Prescott team competed valiantly against Chandler North.

“I am extremely proud of these kids,” he said. “They went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the state.”

Pitcher Scooter Schwartz started for Prescott, allowing three earned runs on five hits, striking out eight and walking one in 4-1/3 innings.

“Scooter was outstanding, mixing his fastball in and out and locating his change-up and curveball,” Streeter said. “Ultimately, our defense failed us, as we committed five errors.”

Schwartz hit a home run in the first inning that handed Prescott a 2-0 lead. Prescott later trailed, 5-2, before Thomas Fabian blasted a three-run homer in the third to tie it at 5-5.

Chandler North wasted no time regaining the lead, tacking on a run in the bottom of the third. Prescott tied the game at 6-6 in the fifth, but Chandler North responded in the home half of the frame with four runs. Behind 10-6, the game would end in the sixth when Prescott failed to score.

Prescott, which received an opening-round bye in this tournament, shut out Pinal Mountain, 12-0, in the winners’ bracket quarterfinals on Tuesday to reach the semis.

Arizona’s Majors state champion qualifies for the West Region Tournament Aug. 6-12 in San Bernardino, California, with the opportunity to advance to the Little League World Series Aug. 17-27 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Follow Doug Cook on Twitter @dougout_dc. Reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2039, or via email at dcook@prescottaz.com.