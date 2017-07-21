Letter: Vote no to prop 443

Editor:

As the Courier reported an elite nth generation PV group assisted finance of a bankrupted PV entertainment complex dream with PV sales taxes.

The new owners of the bankrupted bonds are like-wise continuing the sales tax funding. The previous owners got out with a $2.5 dollar annuity on autos parked for future events; sweet.

Over in Prescott, the city council merchants and business owners on the council want the citizens to bankroll their 0.75 percent risky band aid investment in the PRPSP. Campbell, Stringer, Hrin, and Goode recommend being careful on this one and taking a more measured calibration of fire and police safety union pension plans before taking on a potentially bankrupting risk.

Have any of the gung ho types working the PRPSP 0.75 sales tax and touting it as a solution versus a band aid considered the possibility of negative interest rates?

Yes, folks in parts of Europe the Middle East & Asia you give your money to a bank or financial institution and pay them to hold it for you. Like being the bond holder and instead of receiving interest income having to pay it. Defined Benefit Pensions rocket in value if interest rates decrease. Someone should calculate the size the Prescott contribution to the PRPSP would balloon to if a mere -1% interest rate would occur in the US. Go figure; have a hunch the town would face a massive bankruptcy? Councilmen Sischka might be coming back to the “people” more than he cares for additional PRPSP tax increases!

No on 443.

JR Lundy

Prescott