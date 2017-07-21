Editorial: Stay informed, sign up for emergency alerts

This area has seen its share of emergency situations in the past few weeks, from a dangerous wildfire, to people being asked to evacuate their homes, to flash flooding.

In intense situations such as these, information is everything.

Technology has made it possible for the public to stay informed and to avoid problems, keeping themselves, and their families, safe.

But you have to be smart enough to plan ahead.

There are a number of emergency phone apps that will alert you when there is a problem in your area, be it a fire, or flooding, or police activity.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office uses CodeRED for its emergency notification system. You can sign up for it at its website or by downloading the app.

Law enforcement has the phone numbers of all the land lines for county residents, but that list is only updated twice a year.

In addition, a number of families are deciding against using a land line and strictly using mobile phones.

If there is an emergency situation in your neighborhood, they will try to contact your land line to inform you what is going on and what you need to do. But if your number has change since the last update, or you only have mobile phones, they may not be able to reach you.

You can sign up via the YCSO’s website in less than five minutes.

By signing up for the service, you can specify how you want to be notified and keep all your contact information current.

The app allows you to control how wide or narrow an area you want alerts from, so just within a mile of your home or phone, to being aware of any major events in the region.

Residents should also follow AZEIN (Arizona Emergency Information Network) to keep up with any situations happening around the region. You can follow them on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Blogger.

This past month has taught us that an emergency can happen to anyone at any time. The best way to protect yourself, and your family, is to take the time now to sign up and make sure you have the app on your phone.

You don’t want to wait until there is an emergency situation and you don’t have access to the information you need.

Click here to sign up for the CodRed emergency notification system