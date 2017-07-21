Alabama man shoots 820-pound hog in front yard

SAMSON, Ala. (AP) — Wild hogs aren’t unusual in rural south Alabama, but Wade Seago says he’d never seen anything like the 820-pound animal he shot and killed in his front yard.

Seago tells al.com that he and his daughter spotted the massive hog in their yard in Samson after the family’s pet Schnauzer Cruiser started barking.

Feral hogs cause millions of dollars in damage annually, and Seago thought it could harm the family pet. So he got his .38-caliber handgun and took aim.

Seago says it took three shots to drop the hog, which he weighed on scales at a peanut company.

Seago told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he plans to display the hog's stuffed head and shoulders at his taxidermy shop. He said the rest of the remains were discarded on a friend's property.

"It's so humid down here, it had to hang all night. I wouldn't trust the meat," he said.

Seago didn't have any regrets about killing the hog, which had tusklike teeth that were 6 inches (15 centimeters) long. Feral hogs cause millions of dollars in damage annually, and hunters on private land can kill as many of them as they want under Alabama law.

"I didn't think twice about taking down this hog," Seago said. "I'd do it again tomorrow."