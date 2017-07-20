Trailer released for Hotshots movie

A two-and-a-half-minute movie trailer has been released, offering a glimpse of the highly anticipated movie chronicling the 2013 Granite Mountain Hotshot tragedy.

The movie, now titled “Only the Brave,” is scheduled to be released on Oct. 20, 2017, by Columbia Pictures, starring Jennifer Connelly, Josh Brolin, Jeff Bridges and Miles Teller.

In early 2016, Black Label Media representatives reported that they planned to begin filming the movie in a number of New Mexico communities, including Santa Fe, Pajarito, White Rock, Nambe Pueblo, Los Alamos, Las Vegas and Pecos.

The trailer shows at least one scene from Prescott – a shot of downtown’s Gurley Street, with Thumb Butte in the background.

The movie credits list Brendan McDonough, the only surviving Granite Mountain Hotshot, as a creative consultant. They also note that “Only the Brave” is a Joseph Kosinski film and add that the movie was written by Ken Nolan, and was based on a GQ article “No Exit” by Sean Flynn.

Originally named “No Exit,” the movie later was referred to as “Granite Mountain,” and has since been renamed “Only the Brave.”

The movie is billed as being “based on the real-life Granite Mountain Hotshots, a local municipal firefighting squad that grew, against all odds, to become an elite group of wildland firefighters that courageously battled one of the worst wildfires in history, the Yarnell Hill Fire, to save an Arizona town.”

Nineteen of the Granite Mountain Hotshots died fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire on June 30, 2013.