Residents react to Deep Well Ranch plans

With as many as 10,000 new homes expected to be built in northeast Prescott over the next five decades, current residents made it clear this week what they don’t want: “Cookie-cutter” neighborhoods.

About 50 people turned out at Prescott City Hall Tuesday, July 18, for the second open-house meeting conducted by developers to introduce the Deep Well Ranch multi-use project, which is planned on 1,800 acres along Highway 89 between Prescott and Chino Valley.

The plan shows a mixture of single-family, multi-family, business and light industrial uses.

Local resident Jerry Stricklin led off the audience comments by maintaining that the preliminary planning for the Deep Well project shows none of Prescott’s unique character.

“I don’t see anything different,” he told the developers’ consultants Tuesday evening. “It’s just another development, as far as I’m concerned.”

To counteract that, Stricklin urged the developers to “try to make this something that really stands out; do something different; take some chances.” He added: “I’ve seen this plan many times.”

Local resident Bob White expressed similar views. “Trying to apply a cookie-cutter approach to Prescott is out of order,” he said, maintaining that the consultants were bringing “Mesa, Arizona, to Prescott.”

Developer consultant Trevor Barger of the Espiritu Loci firm maintained, however, that planners were working with city departments to try to impart Prescott’s character onto the new development.

For instance, Barger said, discussions have taken place on extending Prescott’s trail system through the property, as well as for multi-use paths along the development’s roads.

The new Deep Well master-planned community is planned to occupy just a portion of the 19,000-acre Deep Well Ranch that stretches between Prescott and Chino Valley, Barger said.

Through city annexation actions over the past several years, the 1,800 acres is already within Prescott city limits, and has the zoning rights of the city, he said.

In addition, Barger said the Deep Well Ranch has an allocation of much of the needed water through an old water right. Currently, the Deep Well project has an allocation of 900 acre-feet of water, with another 900 expected if and when the Big Chino Water Ranch pipeline becomes reality.

Those rights would allow for the development of about 8,000 homes, Barger said, noting that the developers would be looking in the meantime for additional water rights for the remaining 2,000 or so homes.

Although about 10,500 homes are planned, Barger said the development would happen gradually – with about 150 to 200 homes sold per year.

Work has already started on one portion of the Deep Well project – the 255-home Antelope Crossing subdivision planned at the intersection of Willow Creek Road and Highway 89. Barger said lots in that project are expected to be ready for sale by January.

In response to audience concerns about how the development would proceed, Barger said he expects the first step to be a gas station near the intersection of Willow Creek Road and Highway 89. After that, he said a school could follow, as well as some light industrial development.

In addition, Barger said, “We are trying very hard to interest a grocery store, and to do that, we would probably need apartments.”

A number of city actions still need to occur before the master-planned community would get final approval, and city officials have pointed out that City Council consideration is still likely several months away.

Prescott Planning Manager George Worley said after the meeting that the project likely would go to the Planning and Zoning Commission for initial review on Aug. 31. The commission could require several more meetings before making its recommendation, he added.

Meanwhile, the Prescott Unified Development Code Committee also will consider issues related to the project on Aug. 2, 9 and 23.