Prescott’s 11s All-Stars stay alive in consolations

Prescott Little League’s 11-year-old Minors All-Stars stayed alive in the double-elimination 9, 10 and 11s State Tournament Wednesday night in Show Low after dropping into the consolation bracket less than 24 hours earlier.

District 10 champion Prescott beat District 9 titlist Kingman North, 16-12, in six innings to extend its season for at least another day. Prescott moves on in the consolations to face the winner of Wednesday’s Western-Continental elimination game. First pitch is slated for 7 tonight.

“The boys bounced back tonight [Wednesday] going up against the same district that knocked us out [of state] last year,” Prescott manager Anthony Kunow said. “It was a scrappy win for us.”

Prescott led 10-5 until Kingman North knotted it at 10-10 in the bottom of the fourth inning. But Prescott, which brought out its big bats in this one, outscored Kingman North, 6-2, in the fifth and sixth innings to hold on.

At the dish, Prescott blistered three home runs. In a seven-run third, Jack Burton torched a three-run homer from the 7-hole and Carson Snyder followed with a two-run jack from the 9-spot – on his birthday, no less. Isaac Reed had an HR, too.

“Those three home runs were huge for us,” Kunow said. “It was a huge momentum swing.”

On the mound, Dillan Kunow came on in relief in the fifth inning to preserve the victory. He allowed two runs on three hits and struck out one in the last two frames. Macrea Kasun started and lasted 1-2/3 innings. Evan Jensen (1-2/3 IP) and Burton (1/3 IP) also pitched.

Prescott now would need four consecutive wins to reach the tournament’s championship round against the winners’ bracket finalist.

The title game is scheduled for 1 p.m. next Tuesday, July 25, at Show Low Little League’s fields. If the consolation bracket finalist were to win July 25, that would force a second championship game at 1 p.m. July 26.

On Monday, Prescott opened state with a convincing 11-0 victory over Arcadia. But in Tuesday’s quarterfinals, Ahwatukee blanked Prescott, 14-0, to send Prescott into the consolations.

“We lost to a very good Ahwatukee program,” manager Kunow said. “But we had eight errors and we kind of beat ourselves to an extent.”

Prescott led Arcadia 1-0 through an inning and a half before plating six runs in the second inning and three more in the third to end the game on the run rule in 3-1/2 frames. Prescott outhit Arcadia, 13-3, and committed only one error to Arcadia’s four.

Snyder, Wesley Amos and Burton tallied two hits apiece to lead Prescott’s offense. Amos tacked on three RBIs and Hayden Mickelson registered two RBIs.

On the pitcher’s mound, Amos started and lasted three innings, striking out two. Dillan Kunow pitched the final frame in closing out the win.

Manager Kunow said his Nos. 1 and 2 pitchers, Amos and Reed, are available to pitch today. His Nos. 3 and 4 guys, Mickelson and Dillan Kunow, would return Friday if Prescott wins tonight.

“I’m confident in our pitching,” the manager said. “We’re in a good spot now – to get our top pitchers back in the rotation for us.”

