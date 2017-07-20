Prescott’s 10s All-Stars advance in winners’ bracket

Prescott Little League’s 10-year-old Minors All-Stars got off to a hot start at the 8, 9 and 10s State Tournament this week in Casa Grande, winning their first two games to reach the winners’ bracket semifinals.

At 6 p.m. Friday at Tomas Pinon Field, District 10 champion Prescott battles District 13 titlist Chandler National North for the chance to qualify for the winners’ bracket final. That contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. next Monday, July 24, also at Pinon Field.

To reach this point, Prescott edged Arrowhead, 5-4, late Tuesday night in the quarterfinals.

“Our team knew this was going to be a tough game,” Prescott manager Terry Magnett said, “and they were up to the challenge.”

Magnett added that the game was even most of the way. However, Prescott starting pitcher Zane Gaul “set the tone early by shutting down their [Arrowhead’s] hitters” before Ethan Warren came on in relief and was “clutch” in closing it out.

Gaul didn’t allow a runner to reach base until the third inning, as he retired the first seven batters he faced. He notched seven strikeouts and allowed only one run in four innings of work.

Adrian Sanderford pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief before giving way to Warren, who inherited the bases loaded with one out. Warren struck out the first batter he faced and then forced the final out on a soft pop-up to first base.

Magnett credited his defense, too. Prescott catcher Dominic Cruz “continues to shine behind the plate along with steady play up the middle” by second baseman Cooper Magnett and shortstop Warren, the manager said.

Manager Magnett added that the play of the night went to outfielder Tommy Richardson, who made a diving catch on the run in right. His grab represented the third out and halted an Arrowhead rally.

“Our defense continues to be solid all around,” Magnett said. “It definitely was a team win as everyone contributed. The coaches and parents are so proud.”

At the plate for Prescott, Cruz had three hits and Kaden Greenfield ripped a pair of his own, including a deep triple over the head of Arrowhead’s center fielder.

In the first round on Monday evening, Prescott cruised past Mt. Graham, 16-3, in a run-ruled five innings. Four pitchers and a stellar defense paced Prescott, manager Magnett said.

Cooper Kasun, Sanderford, Gaul and Warren all pitched well, Magnett said, while Gaul led the offense with three hits.

“The boys came out swinging the bats and put a four-spot up in the first inning,” Magnett said. “I think that helped everyone settle in. Our pitchers threw strikes and our defense made all the plays. It was a great win and a great start.”

If Prescott loses to Chandler North in the double-elimination tourney, the squad would drop into the consolation bracket.

Prescott would then need three straight wins to reach the championship, slated for 7 p.m. next Wednesday, July 26, at Wildcat Field. That game pits the winners’ bracket finalist against the consolation bracket finalist.

If the consolation bracket finalist wins July 26, it would force an if-necessary title game at 7 p.m. on the 27th, also at Wildcat Field.

