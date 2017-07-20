Oberg urges Ducey to support further PSPRS reform

About 20 Arizona mayors — led by Prescott Mayor Harry Oberg — are urging Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to take action on further reform of the ailing Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS).

Oberg noted this week that earlier mayors’ summit meetings have taken place in Prescott and Scottsdale, and a third meeting is set for Friday, July 21, in Prescott Valley.

In a June 22 letter to Ducey, Oberg wrote: “I am writing to respectfully request your support to encourage the Legislature to adopt further reforms to the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System.” He added: “On its current trajectory, the system is an unsustainable burden to our hardworking taxpayers as well as an impediment to economic development.”

The City of Prescott has faced an increasing PSPRS burden in recent years, with its current fiscal-year required annual payment to PSPRS totaling about $7.8 million.

To deal with its more than $78 million in unfunded liability with PSPRS, the city placed a 0.75-percent sales tax increase on its Aug. 29 primary ballot, and is asking for voter approval.

Oberg said Tuesday, July 18, that he convened the mayors’ summits, in part, to raise awareness among other mayors about the PSPRS impacts to their own communities. “It’s clear that a lot of people walk away with a greater understanding (of PSPRS),” Oberg said of the mayors’ discussions.

Statewide, the PSPRS is less than half-funded for its expected pension costs, and a number of other communities and fire districts in the state also face substantial unfunded liabilities. Oberg said he invited mayors from communities that were at funding levels of 50 percent or less.

After the meeting in Scottsdale, the mayors’ group asked Oberg to draft a letter to the governor. He later wrote the letter and sent it to the participating mayors for approval.

After making some adjustments, Oberg got sign-on from 18 others, including mayors from: Bisbee, Dewey-Humboldt, Thatcher, Scottsdale, Sierra Vista, Benson, Tusayan, Wellton, Yuma, Payson, Page, Camp Verde, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Youngtown, Cottonwood, Flagstaff and Show Low.

The letter asks the governor for three specific actions: filling the ninth (currently vacant) seat on the PSPRS Board with a representative of the taxpayers; taking an active role to support the PSPRS Legislative Ad Hoc Committee and influence the Legislative leadership to deal with critical PSPRS issues; and requesting a review of PSPRS administration and board to promote accountability and cost reduction measures for both.

While Oberg said Tuesday that he had yet to receive a response from the governor’s office on his letter, Ducey’s Senior Press Secretary and Spokesman Patrick Ptak said in an email response on Wednesday, July 19, that “the governor agrees this is an area in need of reform.” He added: “Our public safety officials have dedicated their lives to protecting us, and we owe it to them to ensure this system is well administered and sustainable.”

For that reason, Ptak said, “The governor signed into law and supported the pension reforms passed last year.”

In addition, Ptak noted that Ducey “takes his appointments to the board very seriously — we’ve made a number of appointments to the PSPRS board and are currently in the process of appointing the ninth member of the board.”

Oberg advocates for a number of further actions by the state, including a cost-sharing method between the state and the communities that would bring down the individual unfunded liabilities to a manageable level, as well as a legislative referendum for elimination of the existing pension clause from the state constitution.