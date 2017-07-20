Llory McDonald and Combo Deluxe plays every other weekend at Jersey Lilly Saloon

For Llory McDonald and Combo Deluxe, it’s all about having fun.

“I’ve always said if it’s ever not fun, I’ll quit,” McDonald said.

The band is a longtime staple of the Prescott area.

Llory McDonald, a guitarist and vocalist, spent much of her rock-and-roll career in Phoenix and Los Angeles before landing in Jerome in 1994. By 1995, she had formed Llory McDonald and Combo Deluxe.

As other members of the band changed in and out over the years, McDonald kept the name.

“I ended up being the only one who stuck with it,” McDonald said.

Her current crew came together about four years ago and consists of bassist/singer/songwriter Darryl Icard and drummer Steve Botterweg.

“I think it’s the best incarnation of the band so far,” McDonald said.

Icard has been playing and singing professionally since 1983 in every kind of setting imaginable. His music background varies significantly, having played rock to reggae to punk and country. Prior to Combo Deluxe, he played with groups including Gin Blossoms, Stevie Nicks and Jesse Valenzuela.

Botterweg is a native Arizonan who has been banging the drums professionally since he was 13 years old. He has performed on stage with groups such as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Los Lobos and Derrick Trucks Band. Most recently he had a 20-year run as the drummer with Major Lingo, a popular Arizona highway band.

Providing a mixture of covers and originals, Llory McDonald and Combo Deluxe can be comfortably classified as classic rock band.

Their most consistent gig for the last 15 years has been playing every other weekend at Jersey Lilly Saloon in Prescott.

Back in May, the longtime owner of Jersey Lilly Saloon, Tommy Meredith, sold the establishment and all its belongings to a trio of local businesspeople.

Despite the change of hands, the weekend entertainment has remained the same.

“We want the entertainment to please our customers and, of course, not upset anybody that has been around for a long time there,” said Josh Makrauer, one of the new owners.

Llory McDonald and Combo Deluxe will next be performing at Jersey Lilly Saloon on Friday, July 30, from 8 p.m. to midnight.



For a full list of future performances by or more information about Llory McDonald and Combo Deluxe, go to llorymcdonald.com.