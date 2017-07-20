KornUkopia Calendar: July 21-30

Ongoing

“Meeting the 4 O’Clock Train” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sharlot Hall Museum, 415 W. Gurley St., chronicling the boom-to-bust railway legacy that almost cost Arizona its statehood. 928-445-3122.

Prescott Historical Walking Tours, featuring strolls through history to learn of “Prescott’s storied past,” 10 a.m., on most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29. Visitor Information Center, 117 W. Goodwin St. Donations appreciated.

Friday, July 21

Escape the Room, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle, children’s program room. Work as a team to solve puzzles and escape the room before your time is up. New session starts on the hour. Must be at least 12. Registration is required and will open on July 1. Call Shelbie, 928-759-3038, or Jenny, 928-759-6188.

Third Friday Chamber Music Series, 3:30 p.m. Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Wally Park and Associates play on the steel drum, accompanied by bass and drums. Bruce or Suzanne, 928-778-6965.

Bat Blitz, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Tuzigoot National Monument, Clarkdale. Learn about the mysteries and misconceptions surrounding the only flying mammal in the world. Ranger talk and ranger-led bat walks on Tavasci Marsh overlook trail (starting at 7:30, 8 and 8:30 p.m.) Wear closed-toe shoes and bring flashlights. 928-634-5564; nps.gov/tuzi.

Summer Repertory presents “Bus Stop,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by William Inge, directed by Catherine Miller Hahn. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

“Urinetown,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Mainstage, 208 N. Marina St. A sidesplitting sendup of greed, love, revolution and musicals in a time when water is worth its weight in gold. Presented by Teen Summer Stock Ensemble. $17 adults; $12 youth. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Saturday, July 22

The Art of Brewing Your Own Kombucha workshop, 9 a.m., explores the whys, hows and benefits of this ancient elixir. A starter kit ($25 value), step-by-step instructions and recipes are included. $30 pre-registration required by July 15. Call 928-445-4565 or visit 219 W. Gurley St., Prescott, or online at nectarapothecary.com/product/art-of-brewing-your-own-kombucha.

12th Annual Shootout on Whiskey Row, 9:30 a.m., Mile High Middle School athletic fields, downtown Prescott. Celebrate National day of the Cowboy with performances by the Prescott Regulators and Shady Ladies (at 4 p.m.), a beer garden (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and more.

Mile High Mystics Spiritual and Healing Arts Summer Sizzler, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hassayampa Inn, 122 E. Gurley St. Readers, chair massage, body work, vendors, energy healing, aura photography, some free lectures throughout the day. Free admission; charges for various services. Portion of proceeds donated to YRMC Family Resource Center. Nancy, 928-443-5325. Milehighmystics.com

Gardening Talks: Herbs 101, 10:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Learn how to grow, harvest, preserve and use herbs in recipes with Yavapai Master Gardener Jackie Rozzo. 928-777-1526.

Corrie Sachs – “A tribute to Reba!” 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Sachs is the top Reba McEntire tribute artist and impersonator in Las Vegas, and stars in the award-winning production show “Country Superstars Tribute Show” at Bally’s Hotel & Casino. 928-777-1370 or prescottelkstheater.com.

The Recollective (three from Ireland and one from Scotland) in their second tour of the USA, 7 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. Door opens at 6:30 with opening performer, Deirdre Rogers. Tickets at the door only. www.therecollective.ie.

Summer Repertory presents “Same Time, Next Year,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by Bernard Slade, directed by Lyssa Romaine. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

“Urinetown,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Mainstage, 208 N. Marina St. A sidesplitting sendup of greed, love, revolution and musicals in a time when water is worth its weight in gold. Presented by Teen Summer Stock Ensemble. $17 adults; $12 youth. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Sunday, July 23

12th Annual Shootout on Whiskey Row, 9:30 a.m., Mile High Middle School athletic fields, downtown Prescott. Celebrate National day of the Cowboy with performances by the Prescott Regulators and Shady Ladies (at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m.) and more.

Summer Repertory presents “Plaza Suite,” 2 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by Neil Simon, directed by Paul Epoch. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

“Urinetown,” 2 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Mainstage, 208 N. Marina St. A sidesplitting sendup of greed, love, revolution and musicals in a time when water is worth its weight in gold. Presented by Teen Summer Stock Ensemble. $17 adults; $12 youth. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Tuesday, July 25

Free Jazz on the Square, 6:30 p.m., courthouse plaza, downtown Prescott. Featuring “Max’s Smokey Martini Room Music Tour.” Part of the 2017 Prescott Summer Concert Series.

Wednesday, July 26

Teen Battle of the Books Finale, 6 p.m., Prescott Public Library. Summer of reading comes to a head in the ultimate Teen Battle of the Books. Winning teams receive gift cards for each member. For grades 6-12. Register online, at the Youth Desk or by phone, 928-777-1537.

Professional Writers of Prescott, 6 to 7:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle, Crystal Room.

Thursday, July 27

Prescott Idol, 6:30 p.m., courthouse plaza, downtown Prescott. Each week, up to 20 contestants will vie to see who advances to the Sept. 7 finale. Audience can vote at the show or online at koltcountry.com. Top two acts each week move on.

Summer Repertory presents “Plaza Suite,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by Neil Simon, directed by Paul Epoch. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Friday, July 28

Free Movie: “The Space Between Us,” 4:30 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Rated PG-13. Fantasy/Science Fiction. 928-778-3000; adultcenter.org.

Elvis Impersonator Chuck Brown, 5 p.m., Faith United Community Church, 1061 Old Chisholm Trail, in the Prescott Country Club neighborhood in Dewey. Courtesy of Nostalgia Productions. Dig out your blue suede shoes and poodle skirts to listen to your favorite Elvis tunes. $20 includes concert, complimentary wines and appetizers. Loretta, 928-533-4256.

Summer Repertory presents “Plaza Suite,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by Neil Simon, directed by Paul Epoch. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Opening reception and artist talk, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Yavapai College Prescott Campus Art Gallery, 1100 E. Sheldon St. The artist will talk at 6 p.m. Come explore the journey into preexisting languages throughout the topography of time and space within the universe created by artist Shelley Heffler. This event is free and open to the public.

Saturday, July 29

Annual Iris Rhizome Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yavapai Title Building Conference Room, 1235 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Sponsored by the Prescott Area Iris Society. Hundreds of iris varieties, multitudes of colors and forms. Come early for best selection. Free admission. Dennis, 623-980-6627; prescottirissociety.org.

27th Annual Friends of Williamson Valley Fire Department Arts & Crafts Show, Saturday and Sunday, July 29-30, courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. Sponsored by Friends of Williamson Valley Fire Department.

Summer Repertory presents “Bus Stop,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by William Inge, directed by Catherine Miller Hahn. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Sunday, July 30

27th Annual Friends of Williamson Valley Fire Department Arts & Crafts Show, Saturday and Sunday, July 29-30, courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. Sponsored by Friends of Williamson Valley Fire Department.

Summer Repertory presents “Same Time, Next Year,” 2 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by Bernard Slade, directed by Lyssa Romaine. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Prescott POPS Symphony Concert, 3 to 5 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Featuring the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein and Andrew Lloyd Webber. $5-$25. prescottpops.com.