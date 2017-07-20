Gallery Guide: Week of July 21

Art2 (Art Squared), 120 W. Gurley St. mezzanine, Prescott, 928-499-4428. On Facebook at Art2Prescott. Sculpture, pottery, photography, paintings, jewelry, wearable art, glass, gourds, wood, and more.

Art on 6th Street, 697 6th St. (6th Street Business Park), Suites 106, 108, 302 and 309. 928-830-1454. Studios open fourth Saturdays, through August. Glass, paintings, jewelry, sculpture, art wear and more.

Arts Prescott Gallery on Whiskey Row, 134 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-7717, www.artsprescott.com.

Bronzesmith Fine Art Gallery and Foundry, 7331 E. Second St., Prescott Valley, 928-772-2378. Foundry tours are available.

Gallery at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 Marina St. (entrance on Willis), 928-445-3286, www.pca-az.net.

Joseph Robertson Gallery, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite A, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, 928-308-0254, www.joesartgallery.net, features fine art from local artists Joseph Robertson and Beth Neely, as well as others from around Arizona.

Krieger-Marcusen Gallery, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite F, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, 928-778-4900. Clay, paintings, jewelry and wood by local artists Heath Krieger, Cathy Krieger and Richard Marcusen. Works by Steve Smith (wood) and plein air oil paintings by Bill Anton.

Gallery Beyond Words, 204 N. McCormick St., featuring fine art by Susanne Korte.

Mountain Artists Guild & Gallery, 228 N. Alarcon St., 928-776-4009, gallery@mountainartistsguild.org. www.mountainartistsguild.org. “America the Beautiful” is scheduled through Aug. 25, featuring artists Lyn DeLano and Andress-Brewster Designs.

Mountain Spirit Gallery, 140 S. Montezuma St., 928-445-2886, msgprescott.com. Western art featuring Bill Nebeker, Susan Kliewer, Kathy Quick Anderson, Paul Wenzel, K.L. Powers and 20 other local artists.

Newman Gallery, 106-A S. Montezuma St., 928-442-9167, www.newmangallery.net.

Ortega’s Galloping Goose, 162 S Montezuma St., presents a one-man show displaying the work of Hermon Adams from July 28 through July 30. Call 928-776-0077.

Phippen Museum, 4701 Highway 89 North, 928-778-1385, www.phippenartmuseum.org. Through July 23, “By the Light of the Moon” is the featured exhibition. Also, Olaf Wieghorst’s West exhibition through Aug. 27, a tribute to western artists, cowboys and horses.

Prescott Valley Art Guild, 3380 N. Windsong Drive, www.prescottvalleyartguild.org.

Sean Goté Gallery, 702 W. Gurley St., 928-445-2233, www.seangote.com. Discounts, and door prizes every hour. Live music, 5 to 8 p.m. Food, drink and dancing.

Smoki Museum, 147 N. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1230, smokimuseum.org.

The Raven Café, 142 N. Cortez St. 928-717-0009, ravencafe.com.

’Tis Art Center and Gallery, 105 S. Cortez St. Prescott, www.tisartgallery.com. In the Mezzanine Gallery, "Clay = Ink + Wax = Fresh New Art" mixed media, printmaking and sculpture by Mary Lou Wills and Patty Heibel, through Aug. 15. In the Main Gallery, Summer 2017 Photography Exhibit featuring the work of Prescott Area Photographers through July 25.

Van Gogh’s Ear, 156 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-1080, www.vgegallery.com. Representing more than 60 local and nationally known artists, featuring contemporary works of wall art, ceramics, bronze, glass, wood, wearable art, jewelry and more.

Yavapai College Art Gallery, 1100 E. Sheldon St. 928-776-2031, www.yc.edu/artgallery. “Language of Memory & Maps of the Imagination,” by Shelley Heffler and Diane Silver, through Aug. 12. Opening reception and artist walk Friday, July 28, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Artist talk at 6 p.m. Live music.