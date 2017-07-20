Click for FREE HOME DELIVERY
Flooding forces evacuation of mobile home parks in Mayer

At the creek crossing bridge on Sunset near Central Ave. West side of Mayer, AZ on Wednesday, July 19. (Chris Porter/courtesy)

Chris Porter

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: July 20, 2017 8:11 a.m.

    • MAYER, Ariz. (AP) — Creek flooding from a monsoon storm forced the evacuation of trailer parks in a central Arizona community which was the site of a major wildfire several weeks ago.

    Authorities say two people were rescued during the flooding Wednesday in Mayer but there were no reported injuries.

    The evacuation orders were imposed Wednesday afternoon and lifted Wednesday evening.

    Damage included mud deposited around mobile homes. Water also knocked down fences and moved outbuildings.

    The American Red Cross said 17 people registered at a shelter at Mayer High School.

    The fire in hills around Mayer burned 44.5 square miles. Mayer is located 66 miles (106.2 kilometers) north of Phoenix.

    Elsewhere in Arizona, storms caused power outages in Tucson and flooding that closed roads around Wickenburg and several areas in Prescott and Prescott Valley.

