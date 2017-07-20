Corrie Sachs returns to the Elks as Reba McEntire

Prescott sees its share of tribute bands, but not many offer the kind of show that Corrie Sachs brings to the Elks Theatre on Saturday, July 22, in “Corrie Sachs – A Tribute to Reba.”

Sachs, who was last here in February of 2016, does a combination impersonation and tribute act, and she truly looks and sounds like multi-platinum selling country artist Reba McEntire.

“It’s just fun,” she said. “When (audiences) first see my face, you can just hear them gasp. I get the biggest kick out of that.”

Unlike many other tribute acts, Sachs didn’t start this one because she was a fan of Reba’s music, although she did cover some Reba songs as part of another show in Las Vegas. She was doing her own show, which included songs by several other artists.

Then, 25 years ago, a producer saw her perform and said, “You remind me so much of Reba,” and convinced her to give a new show a shot. She studied videotapes of Reba and began doing lookalike shows, with a red wig covering her blonde hair.

Sachs has won awards for her shows, and was rated the No. 1 tribute act in town by the Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper.

“Fortunately, I really do like Reba,” she said, “I’m impersonating someone that I actually do like, so it’s a pleasure.”

She also signs autographs and poses for photos after her shows, and she enjoys that as well.

“They always want to take pictures and tease them and say, ‘Look who I’m hanging out with.”

TAD Management presents “Corrie Sachs – A Tribute to Reba,” at the Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St., Saturday. July 22, at 7 p.m. Tickets $22-$25, available online at prescottelkstheater.com, by phone at 928-777-1370 or at the box office.