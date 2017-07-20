Birding: Monsoon rains provide welcome relief

If April showers bring May flowers, what do our summer monsoon rains bring?

I was sitting on the back porch as I ate my lunch this past week when I happened to look over at my bird feeding area and noticed a carpet of green “grass.” I was taken back. It was Wednesday, July 12, and we had received our first monsoon rain only four days earlier on Saturday, July 8.

It amazes me how seeds can sit dormant for a long time, but when the right conditions exist — the combination of warm temperatures and abundant moisture — they sprout almost overnight.

I have been keeping track of the rain at our home, and we have received rain 10 out of the last 11 days. I am so grateful for the abundance of rain this whole region has been getting. I love our monsoon season.

It was just a month ago we made a minor change to our non-germinating “no-mess” seed blend. Many of our customers like using a seed blend that doesn’t sprout and produce “weeds” in their yard. While both our original blend and our new recipe are non-germinating, we quickly realized we needed to change the name.



One of the ingredients in the new blend is nyjer, also referred to as thistle. In spite of its small size nyjer seed needs to be cracked open by wild birds to access the seed inside the shell. As finches crack open each individual nyjer seed, they drop the empty shell onto the ground and over a period of time the shells create a mess.

I sent out an email to all of our employees requesting some thoughts on what a good name would be for our new no-mess blend. In my email I wrote, “Now that we have changed the recipe for no-mess and it has nyjer, which has a husk that needs to be removed, the blend really isn’t no-mess, as the shells can accumulate over time and leave an unsightly mess.” My son, Jeremy, wrote back, “In light of your email, I propose the name ‘Unsightly Mess.’ It is far better than no-mess and a whole lot more accurate!”

Not to be out done, my son Merritt wrote, “I’ve come up with a few ideas of my own – No Grain, No Gain; Seedless Blend; Buy Now, No Mow Later; and Trail Mix. Then a few days later he wrote, “We need to go with something like, ‘Gro No Mo Fo Sho.’ I believe this accurately conveys the product brand to our customers.”

On a more serious note, other suggestions included no-sprout; sprout-less; no-grow; less-mess; and tidy bird. So in the end, what did we decide to change the name to? I’m not saying — you’ll have to come to the store and find out!

On another note, our abundant rains seem to have multiplied the number of lesser goldfinches and hummingbirds in the Central Highlands area. I am filling my nyjer feeder every day now. I put out yet another hummingbird feeder this past week, and now have six feeders out.

I have one male Anna’s hummingbird that is bound and determined to not let any other hummingbird drink at the feeders. Needless to say, he is getting a real workout as he tries to guard all of the feeders. Talk about greedy! I am finally seeing rufous hummingbirds in my yard — normally they are even more aggressive and territorial than the Anna’s.

Hope you are enjoying the rains as much as I am. Until next week, Happy Birding!

Eric Moore is the owner of Jay’s Bird Barn, with three locations in northern Arizona – Prescott, Sedona and Flagstaff. Eric has been an avid birder for over 50 years. If you have questions about wild birds that you would like discussed in future articles, email him at eric@jaysbirdbarn.com.