Obituary: Shirley Tersey

Shirley Tersey, passed away on June 5, 2017, at the Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott, Arizona.

A memorial service will be held for her on Saturday, July 22, 2017, at 10 a.m., at the Prescott Veteran’s Administration Chapel.

Shirley was born on Dec. 1, 1930, the second daughter of Marc and Evelyn Kentch, and grew up on the family homestead in Wintersburg, Arizona, at what is now the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station. Her father, Marc Kentch, moved the family to Prescott in 1946 and set up the Miller Valley Water Company.

Shirley graduated from Prescott High School in 1949. She married James Tersey in 1950 and is survived by their three sons; Dale, Darrell and Terry and their families.



She had lived in Prescott for over 70 years and was involved in the antiquarian and historic communities as an antique dealer and small businesswoman. She was also a volunteer and Board Member for the Sharlot Hall museum.

In 1999 she helped organize that year’s Prescott High School Alumni Half Century Club Luncheon and had kept contact with many of her PHS classmates. She has been placed with her husband in the Prescott National Cemetery.



Her ready smile and laugh will be greatly missed.





Information provided by survivors.