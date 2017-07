Murray Rubin, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on July 11, 2017. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, on July 31, 1930.

He is survived by his wife, Marjorie, and son, Stephen.



A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, July 21, 2017, at the Prescott National Cemetery.



Donations in his memory may be made to the Phippen Museum, 4701 Highway 89 North, Prescott AZ 86301.

Information provided by survivors.