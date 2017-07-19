Obituary: Janet Lee MacDonald Hampton

Janet Lee MacDonald Hampton, passed away peacefully, Friday, July 14, 2017, at her home in Prescott, Arizona.

“Jan” was born Nov. 12, 1951, in Phoenix, Arizona, to Keith and Virginia (Poole) MacDonald. She attended Prescott High School, Yavapai College and Northern Arizona University, where she earned a bachelor of science degree.

Jan was an avid outdoors woman, who was always on the go with hiking, camping, kayaking and fishing. Her hiking took her to accomplish several ‘fourteeners’, (14,000 ft. peaks), in Colorado, including Uncompahgre, Handies and Mt. Sneffels. She attempted Red Cloud and Sunshine, but had been driven back by weather.

The extended family recalls a wonderful three-day camping adventure to Paria Canyon, hiking through slot canyons and rivers. Jan had kayaked both the lower Gunnison and Chama rivers with dear friend and fellow ‘14’er, hiker, Kathy Gates. Jan had also taking up flying as a hobby.

Jan’s creative side found her to be an accomplished stained glass artist, quilter and painter. She was also gifted in the kitchen and had created gingerbread house with friend, Deanne, to enter in the Christmas display at Prescott Resort.

Jan is preceded in death by her oldest son, Charles “Carter” Hampton Jr., and her brother, Daniel MacDonald, just this past March, 26, 2017.

She is survived by her beloved son, Neil Roland Hampton of Prescott; treasured grandchildren Eric Alan Hampton of San Diego, Calif., Alexander Lee Hampton of Phoenix, Isabel Kay Hampton of Phoenix, David Carter Hampton of Phoenix; stepfather, David Jenner of Skull Valley, Arizona; brother David Keith (Karen) MacDonald, and their children, of Williamson Valley, Arizona; sister-in-law Wynde MacDonald of Idleyld, Oregon; sister Callie Hernandez and her children and grandchildren of Skull Valley, Arizona; aunt Jacquelyn Hyde and her family of Prescott Valley, Arizona; as well as many cousins and friends.

Anyone who spent any amount of time with her, was touched by her warmth, charmed by her wit and loved by her presence.

