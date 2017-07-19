Health Dept.: Queso, hot dogs recalled

Texas Legends Food recalls chipotle queso

Texas Legend Foods of Austin, Texas, is recalling its 16-ounce jars of Silver Star Chipotle Queso Dip because they contain undeclared cheese, milk and eggs. People who have allergies to cheese, milk and eggs run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recalled “Silver Star Chipotle Queso Dip” was distributed nationwide in retail stores.

The product comes in a 16-ounce clear glass jar marked with one of the following Lot numbers: 060AFV7A, 072AFV7A, 072AFV7B, 090AFV7A, 111AFV7A which is stamped on the top of the glass jar beneath the lid. UPC CODE #819993005394

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the milk, cheese and egg containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the milk, cheese and egg.

Production of the product has been suspended until FDA and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected.

Consumers who have purchased jars of “Silver Star Chipotle Queso Dip” are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Find information at www.silverstarsalsa.com.

Sabrett hot dogs recalled nationwide

New York-based Marathon Enterprises Inc. has recalled nearly 7.2 million pounds of hot dog products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced in a recall notice.

Complaints received through the FSIS hotline stated that pieces of bone were found in the product.

The recalled items, which include beef and pork hot dogs and sausages, were produced between March 17 and July 4. The recalled products have establishment number “EST. 8854” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The recalled items were shipped to retail and institutional locations nationwide.