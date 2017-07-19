Column: Going off to kindergarten, when parental worries skyrocket

Two weeks from now, the little man born without a breath or a cry for the first 30 seconds of his life is heading off to kindergarten.

How time flies.

A.J., my rambunctious, Lego-loving 5-year-old son, was born at 4:59 p.m. on a Thursday afternoon in Cottonwood, a mere 22 hours after my wife went into labor.

The doctor, along with several nurses, saved his life that day. His father-like shoulder width made it nearly impossible for him to be born with ease, so he had to be turned, twisted and yanked into this world.

That first half-minute felt like an eternity as we waited to hear a peep from his little body. Under a warmer, his skin tone quickly turned from purple to pale white, his crimson red hair perked up and suddenly, he screamed the scream of all screams.

My family calls those “Bergner Lungs,” famously known only to us, of course. More of an inside joke than anything.

Now five-plus years later, I still worry about him every second of the day, and with kindergarten approaching fast, I find myself more scared for him than ever before.

I know he may get lost, or forget to eat lunch. He may get bullied, or get into trouble. He may be an ‘A’ student, a teacher favorite, a class clown or beloved by fellow students. He may experience all of the above, or none of the above. I simply don’t know.

What I do know, however, is that each of those situations is a possibility. I know my son will be OK, though, and I know this because I’m his father. I’ll be there for him for his good days, and the bad. His life journey is just getting underway, and there will surely be many more moments like this in the future.

Bob Marley said, “Beginnings are usually scary and endings are usually sad, but it’s everything in between that makes it all worth living.”

Isn’t that the truth.

